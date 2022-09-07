Paper Rex vs Team Liquid: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is currently taking place in Istanbul, Turkey. The teams that were in the winner's bracket have already secured seats for the Playoffs.

The top 16 teams in the entire world are playing in the VCT Champions Istanbul tournament. Out of these 16 teams, only eight will be able to proceed to the VCT 2022 Playoffs. The elimination matches have already begun, and only a select few teams will make it to the next stage.

Paper Rex vs Team Liquid: Which VCT 2022 team ends their journey here?

Paper Rex had a total of two matchups that they played in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage. They stood strong against EDward Gaming, defeating them with a scoreline of 2-1. Paper Rex then played against Leviatan and lost to a clean scoreline of 0-2.

Team Liquid played their first match against Leviatan in the VCT 2022 Group Stage and was defeated similarly, with a clean 0-2 scoreline. In the lower brackets, Liquid managed to defeat EDward Gaming flawlessly with a 2-0 scoreline.

The team that wins this match will qualify for the Playoffs, and the team that loses will have to go home.

Recent performances

Paper Rex

Paper Rex is a powerhouse team and had a great performance during their first matchup. EDward Gaming managed to take Icebox (Map 2), but PRX secured their place in the upper bracket. Their second matchup looked more like a one-sided battle. Leviatan defeated Paper Rex with a 2-0 scoreline and did not let PRX win a single map.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid is one of the fan favorites for the VCT Champions Istanbul title. Their first match against Leviatan ended with a landslide victory for Leviatan, with a scoreline of 2-0. However, Team Liquid came back strong and took down EDward Gaming in the lower bracket with a flawless 2-0 scoreline.

Predictions

Both teams are widely supported and loved. While Paper Rex is known for their explosive gameplay, Team Liquid is known for their surgical precision and strategy. Both teams are evenly matched, and its difficult to determine which one will secure their seat in the Playoffs.

Team Liquid and Paper Rex each have one win and one loss in the Group Stage. The match will be a memorable one regardless of the outcome. PRX could engulf Liquid with their firepower or Liquid could knock out PRX with their incredible precision.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex vs. Team Liquid head-to-head (Image via vlr.gg)

Paper Rex and Team Liquid have never played against each other in an official match. This is going to be their first time going up against each other in a high-stakes game. The winner will get a seat in the Playoffs, and the loser will have to go home.

Potential lineups

Paper Rex

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Aaron "Mindfreak" Leonhart

Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch

Fans can choose to watch the match live through the official handles of Valorant Champions Tour on YouTube and Twitch.

The matchup between Paper Rex and Team Liquid is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7 at 7:00 am PDT/ 4:00 pm CEST/ 7:30 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish