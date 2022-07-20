Alfajer Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's popularity has reached a whole new level in the two years since the release of the game. Riot's tactical shooter is currently one of the most-played FPS titles in the market, and the concurrent daily player base shows the popularity of the title among gamers.

EMEA is one of the major regions in Valorant esports and the growth of competitive scenarios in the region is flourishing exponentially every day. As a result, many professional players have received a chance to showcase their skillset and make a career out of it.

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder is one of the youngest prodigies in the game's esports scene who has the potential to become a superstar in the coming days. The Turkish player is currently playing for Fnatic and consistently performing for his team. This article will cover the in-game settings that have helped him become one of the best in the game.

Alfajer's Valorant career and in-game settings

Alfajer started playing Valorant after the release of the game in 2020. However, he started his professional career with Surreal Esports in May 2021. After playing for the Turkish side for almost a year, he was signed by Fnatic in April 2022.

Fnatic became the champion of the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers last month, and he is currently representing his region in the ongoing VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. This is also the first international LAN event of his career.

Alfajer has performed exceptionally well in this event so far and has caught the eye of many. If a player wants to use his in-game settings, they can adjust them according to the figures given below.

Note: All the data has been collected from the prosettings.net website.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.45

0.45 eDPI: 180

180 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920X1080

1920X1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Alienware AW2521H Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Headset: Corsair K100 RGB

Corsair K100 RGB Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

These are Alfajer's Valorant settings; however, players can use this as a reference as well and tweak them further according to their preference.

