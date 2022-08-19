Zyppan Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek is a professional Valorant player who is currently playing for FunPlus Phoenix. The player from Sweden had a pro career in Fortnite and represented Epsilon Esports, an organization that boasts of other big names such as Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom.

Valorant esports has become quite popular in its two years. Many new and old FPS esports players have switched to this game, as the competitive scene is growing at a rapid pace. Zyppan is one of these players.

When Valorant released, Zyppan fell in love with the game. Just like Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt, he too started taking part in the game's tournaments right away, foregoing his successful Fortnite career. He started his career in Valorant by representing Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Today, Eek has earned over $80,000 from participating in various Valorant tournaments despite being just 20 years old. His main Agents currently are Raze, KAY/O, and Skye. After moving on from Ninjas in Pyjamas, he joined FABRIKEN, a relatively small Swedish team. Soon thereafter, he was soon signed to FunPlus Phoenix's Valorant roster.

Everything to know about FunPlus Phoenix Zyppan's Valorant settings

Fans of Zyppan and FPX might be looking for the settings and the setup that the former uses. This article will aim to enlight players on the same. Players can go through the settings and emulate them to achieve a playstyle like their favorite player.

Note: The settings are based on data provided by prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.48

eDPI: 192

Zoom Sensitivity: 6

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: F

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.85

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

The above settings can be a great guide for beginners. However, some might want to tweak their settings and preferences based on their personal setup. Additionally, simply changing one's in-game settings will not help. Players will need to grind for hours with proper dedication to excel in the game and improve their skills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman