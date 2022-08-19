Zyppan Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek is a professional Valorant player who is currently playing for FunPlus Phoenix. The player from Sweden had a pro career in Fortnite and represented Epsilon Esports, an organization that boasts of other big names such as Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom.
Valorant esports has become quite popular in its two years. Many new and old FPS esports players have switched to this game, as the competitive scene is growing at a rapid pace. Zyppan is one of these players.
When Valorant released, Zyppan fell in love with the game. Just like Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt, he too started taking part in the game's tournaments right away, foregoing his successful Fortnite career. He started his career in Valorant by representing Ninjas in Pyjamas.
Today, Eek has earned over $80,000 from participating in various Valorant tournaments despite being just 20 years old. His main Agents currently are Raze, KAY/O, and Skye. After moving on from Ninjas in Pyjamas, he joined FABRIKEN, a relatively small Swedish team. Soon thereafter, he was soon signed to FunPlus Phoenix's Valorant roster.
Everything to know about FunPlus Phoenix Zyppan's Valorant settings
Fans of Zyppan and FPX might be looking for the settings and the setup that the former uses. This article will aim to enlight players on the same. Players can go through the settings and emulate them to achieve a playstyle like their favorite player.
Note: The settings are based on data provided by prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.48
- eDPI: 192
- Zoom Sensitivity: 6
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: F
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.85
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Gear
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
The above settings can be a great guide for beginners. However, some might want to tweak their settings and preferences based on their personal setup. Additionally, simply changing one's in-game settings will not help. Players will need to grind for hours with proper dedication to excel in the game and improve their skills.