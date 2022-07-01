How to get ScreaM's crosshair in Valorant

Getting the right crosshair is quite an important part of a competitive first-person shooter game such as Valorant. With the introduction of crosshair profiles, Riot Games have made it quite easy to get another player’s crosshair or share one’s own crosshair with other players.

It has been a couple of years since the launch of Valorant in June 2020, and the first tactical shooter made by Riot Games has gained quite a lot of popularity in the competitive FPS gaming community.

Tons of Valorant players are looking to climb the rank ladder and reach the Radiant rank, but it takes quite a lot of dedication and practice. Additionally, there’s a steep learning curve associated with learning the game mechanics such as movement, recoil pattern of weapons, map knowledge, and so on.

Valorant crosshair profile: Team Liquid’s ScreaM

The crosshair profile feature, launched with Patch 4.05, gives Valorant players the option to copy the crosshairs of other players in the game. The crosshair profile feature also allows players to copy an auto-generated crosshair code and share it with others.

Valorant players can generate crosshair codes for each of their crosshairs from the in-game settings and share them with other players. Players can also paste the crosshair code of other players in the in-game settings and use that crosshair in their games. This allows Valorant players to try out a variety of different crosshairs from the game’s global player base as well as from the pro circle.

In this article, players can get the crosshair code of ScreaM, the professional player who is known all over the world for his one-taps. ScreaM currently plays in Team Liquid's Valorant roster, and players can copy and use his exact crosshair without having to tweak their crosshair settings.

Players who opt to get ScreaM’s in-game crosshair can gain an insight into how he approaches the game as well as his ability to control recoil with a dot crosshair. This is Team Liquid’ ScreaM’s crosshair code:

0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom is a Belgian player who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is a former Counter Strike: Global Offensive player who has played for quite a few big teams. He is still known as the 'Headshot machine,' a nickname that was given to him rightfully as he had one of the highest headshot percentages ever in professional Counter-Strike matches.

His transition from being a Counter-Strike legend to a professional Valorant player started back when Valorant was in beta. He started playing with Prodigy, one of the best teams in Europe and won a few tournaments with them. In June 2020, he joined fish123 as a stand-in and later got signed by Team Liquid.

How to import ScreaM’s crosshair profile

How to use the Crosshair code in the game (Image via Riot Games)

To import ScreaM's crosshair profile, players need to copy the crosshair code first and then access the crosshair tab in the in-game settings and go to the Crosshair Profile tab. In the Crosshair Profile tab, players need to find the Import Profile Code option and click on it to paste the copied profile code in the text box.

Players need to paste the code in the text box (Image via Riot Games)

Once the crosshair profile code is pasted, players need to click on the import option on their screen. After this, players will get the new crosshair applied to the profile. They can also choose to rename the new crosshair or modify it according to their preference.

Similar to other in-game settings like controls and sensitivity, crosshair settings can be widely subjective. New players should try out various crosshairs to find the one that fits their playstyle, and getting their favorite player's crosshair can be the first step to building the perfect crosshair.

