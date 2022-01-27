"Vandal is love": Team Liquid's ScreaM shares why he thinks the Valorant gun is superior

The Valorant community has always been divided in their opinion of what is the best assault rifle in the game. While many feel that the Phantom has no match, others are certain that the Vandal is the superior of the two.

In Team Liquid’s Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom’s view, however, the Vandal is clearly the better of the two. And he went so far as to share his love for the gun on Twitter via his latest montage video.

Team Liquid’s love for Vandal in Valorant

Since his Counter-Strike Global Offensive days, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom has been a well-known name in the gaming community. Presently, the player continues to keep fans' interest piqued with his skilful Valorant gameplay.

His high-accuracy gameplay has been a hallmark of his playstyle ever since he began competing in Counter-Strike esports. So, it was quite natural for him to prefer Vandal over Phantom owing to its one-tap potential.

In the past, the professional player shared his in-game stats and said:

“Vandal is love boys, this is my best weapon so far”

This is something that explains ScreaM's preference for the assault rifle over others and why he continues to favor it in 2022 as well. Recently, the player backed up his past views with a quote-reply to his tweet, stating “stats don’t lie.”

The player shared a new montage video titled “When ScreaM Uses VANDAL” and it gives a good idea of how good the weapon can be in accurate hands.

Scream’s gameplay attests to the fact that the weapon hugely favors players with good aim, and that’s why so many Valorant players favor the gun over Phantom.

Looking at it from a neutral viewpoint, both these guns are equally good and dominant in favorable situations. For Valorant players who thrive in gameplay situations requiring pinpoint accuracy, the Vandal is the right pick. In short-range combat scenarios, however, the Phantom is usually regarded as the better choice for its low recoil and accuracy.

