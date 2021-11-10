Team Liquid ScreaM Valorant settings: All about his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and PC specifications

The Valorant professional scene is filled with highly skilled players who constantly push the game's possibilities with extraordinary ideas. Players worldwide look up to these players.

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom from Team Liquid is one player who moved from Counter-Strike Global Offensive to Valorant. ScreaM has an immense reputation in the Counter-Strike community and doesn’t fail to impress his fans. He has maintained his legacy even after moving to Riot’s shooter game.

Diving into ScreaM's Valorant settings

All the data on ScreaM's settings are based on prosettings.net and might see changes in the future.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Game Sensitivity: 0.9

Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Mouse Polling Rate: 500 Hz

Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 360 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

Ability Keybinds

Ability 1: F

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Ultimate: X

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Spike: 4

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Graphics Settings

Resolution: 1920*1080

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X

Anisotropic Filtering: 4X

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

FPP Shadows: Off

Map settings

Orientation: Rotate/ Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.824

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Peripherals used by ScreaM

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Finalmouse Classic Ergo 2

Mousepad: Steelseries QCK Heavy

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specifications

CPU: Ryzen 9 3900X

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ RGB Series 32GB

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 UNIFY

Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic

AIO Cooler: Thermaltake LOE Triple Riing 360

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB

PSU: SEASONIC PRIME GX-750

