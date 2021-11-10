×
Team Liquid ScreaM Valorant settings: All about his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and PC specifications

What settings does ScreaM use in Valorant? (Image by Sportskeeda)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 10, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant professional scene is filled with highly skilled players who constantly push the game's possibilities with extraordinary ideas. Players worldwide look up to these players.

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom from Team Liquid is one player who moved from Counter-Strike Global Offensive to Valorant. ScreaM has an immense reputation in the Counter-Strike community and doesn’t fail to impress his fans. He has maintained his legacy even after moving to Riot’s shooter game.

Diving into ScreaM's Valorant settings

All the data on ScreaM's settings are based on prosettings.net and might see changes in the future.

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Game Sensitivity: 0.9
  • Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
  • Mouse Polling Rate: 500 Hz
  • Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
  • EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 360 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

Ability Keybinds

  • Ability 1: F
  • Ability 2: Q
  • Ability 3: C
  • Ultimate: X
  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Spacebar
  • Use Object: E
  • Primary Weapon: 1
  • Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Melee Weapon: 3
  • Spike: 4

Crosshair settings

  • Crosshair Color: Cyan
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: On
  • Center Dot Opacity: 1
  • Center Dot Thickness: 3
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 1
  • Inner Line Thickness: 1
  • Inner Line Offset: 1
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0

Graphics Settings

  • Resolution: 1920*1080
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 4X
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • FPP Shadows: Off
The game has changed.A new exciting chapter starts. Officially joining @TeamLiquid on Valorant and I can't wait to compete with the team!Thank you all for your unconditional support, I hope to see you by our side during events and on my stream! ❤️#LETSGOLIQUID #1TAP 🦁✊ twitter.com/LiquidValorant…

Map settings

  • Orientation: Rotate/ Based on Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.824
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

Peripherals used by ScreaM

  • Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
  • Mouse: Finalmouse Classic Ergo 2
  • Mousepad: Steelseries QCK Heavy
  • Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specifications

  • CPU: Ryzen 9 3900X
  • GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
  • RAM: G.Skill TridentZ RGB Series 32GB
  • Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 UNIFY
  • Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic
  • AIO Cooler: Thermaltake LOE Triple Riing 360
  • SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB
  • PSU: SEASONIC PRIME GX-750

Edited by Srijan Sen
