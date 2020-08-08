ScreaM officially retires from CS: GO, joins the Team Liquid Valorant roster

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom is the most recent member of a long line of CS: GO professionals who have retired from the game to join Valorant.

ScreaM is now drafted up by Team Liquid to close out their official roster. He will be playing alongside the former ‘fish123’ members, with whom he played during the Valorant closed beta.

Throughout the entirety of his CS: GO career, ScreaM had garnered the reputation of being the ‘headshot king’. However, he was often criticised for his gameplay. Many critics thought that what he had in terms of accuracy, he lacked in in-game stats. He was considered a ‘one-trick pony’ with a 68.1 headshot percentage, but with not a lot of accolades or silverware to his name.

However, Valorant is slowly proving to be a different story for ScreaM as he has been gaining a lot of success in the game. He was also an integral part of the fish123 roster.

ScreaM can help Team Liquid be the European Champions

Image Credits: Team Liquid

For now, G2 looks like the undisputed Valorant king of Europe. The roster, which is led by Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho, has been winning one competition after the other and is yet to lose a best of 3.

Mixwell is joined by Ardis 'ardiis' Svarenieks, who was also a former fish123 player and had also played alongside ScreaM.

Team Liquid can indeed be a force to be reckoned with and could even dethrone G2 to win some of the upcoming European Valorant competitions. Their potential was rather evident in the previous tournaments where fish123 had produced some incredible performances with the Belgian headshot machine in the squad.

Though they were not able to perform all that well during the Mandatory.GG Cup, they were outstanding in the WePlay! Invitational, where they came second, losing out only to G2 esports.

The Team Liquid Valorant roster

The TL Valorant roster is now comprised of:

Adam 'ec1s' Eccles (CAP)

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom

Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas

James 'Kryptix' Affleck

Travis 'L1NK' Mendoza

Connor 'Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH)

Co-owner Victor Goosens explained why Team Liquid settled for a European Valorant squad, stating:

"Between Valorant and League of Legends, we're already in the LCS, and we felt that between the two Riot games, we like the spread. We like one being in North America and one being in Europe."

When it comes to first-person shooters, Goosens also felt that the talent pool in Europe is ‘a little bit deeper’. He added:

"ScreaM, obviously one of the best players in the world in Valorant, legend from Counter-Strike, we like him as a corner-stone for our roster."