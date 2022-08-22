All new gameplay changes in Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3: New recoil system, reporting cheaters, and more 

The Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3 reveal announcement is here. The forthcoming season of the popular FPS franchise is bringing a bunch of content to the table.

A brand new operator and gadgets are coming alongside an old map with a new look. Stadium 2021 is also set to make a return as Stadium Bravo.

Apart from these changes, the upcoming update will bring some major changes to the gameplay itself. With the new weapon recoil system for both PC and console, Ubisoft is carrying out a massive overhaul of the game's core itself.

They have added a new cheater reporting option alongside a Player Protection Reputation penalty to make the game experience better.

Here are all the changes in detail and what's coming next for the Rainbow Six Siege.

Detailed look at gameplay changes in Rainbow Six Siege's next season

New weapon recoil system

Ubisoft has completely overhauled its recoil system in the upcoming update. While the Rainbow Six's recoil mechanics have always been hard to master, only time will tell what this update will bring to the game.

As stated in the patch notes:

Vertical recoil has been reviewed on all weapons and adjusted to match the weapon's expected power level.

Vertical and horizontal recoil intensity increases during sustained fire bursts. The longer the burst, the stronger the recoil.

Limits on weapons with strong recoil have mostly stayed the same.

LMGs and weapons with high capacity magazines now have a 4th stage of recoil that's harder to control.

Weapons have more attachment options. This feature will be available for both Console and PC.

Previously, console recoil was completely dependent on PC recoil system and it was changed accordingly. However, with the new system, Console will now have its own recoil changes. Hence, players will be able to focus on their needs better than before.

Player protection reputation penalty: Abusive text chat

Earlier, Ubisoft introduced Reputation Penalty for players who'll engage in friendly fire as this kind of behavior will eventually make the gameplay experience better. In addition to just in-game changes, players tend to use abusive words towards each other to make the gaming space toxic.

To prevent this, Ubisoft is introducing a new system where the repeat offenders will be muted by default if they use hate speech or abusive content.

Reporting cheaters in match replay

Since cheating is a grave issue, developers always try to find new ways to prevent cheaters from ruining the gaming experience. Players will now be able to report possible cheaters after watching their own match replay. This will allow them to report hackers from previous matches, not just the current one.

These are all the new gameplay changes that are coming to Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3 update. While the release date is yet to be officially confirmed, fans can accept this season to drop sometime next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan