When will cross-play feature fully arrive in Rainbow Six Siege?

There are very few competitive games that provide the true tactical shooter experience that Rainbow Six Siege does. The complex gameplay opportunities alongside unique operators not only make the game fun, but also competitive by using them properly.

Ever since its release, the shooter game has been available on multiple platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and PC for quite some time. However, there was no way these platforms could matchmake with each other until the concept of cross-play came into consideration. Interestingly, Ubisoft has promised a complete cross-play feature for its shooter game with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival as time passes on.

This article will specifically focus on when players can expect the arrival of the cross-play feature for their favorite shooter game and more.

When can players expect to see cross-play feature coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

Many players want to experience Rainbow Six Siege on different platforms while keeping the progress they've made. Moreover, there are also many players who want to experience the game with their friends on different platforms. Just as Epic Games implemented a crossplay feature for Fortnite, Ubisoft is trying to do the same for their competitive shooter as well.

In Ubisoft’s recent announcement for Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 7 plans, the company revealed the status of their upcoming cross-play feature for the shooter. During this reveal, Mohammed Benhenneda, Business Strategy Director of the shooter game, quoted the following:

“The technological transition that we need to do as a live game that has six years of life behind us is taking a little bit more time than expected. Therefore, cross-play and cross-progression is going to be shipping towards the end of the year.”

Fortunately, players can expect to see this anticipated feature at the end of Year 7 and possibly at the beginning of Year 8. However, the cross-play feature is currently in beta on platforms like PC and Stadia, and it will take more time for it to arrive on other platforms as well.

The only concern that shrouds the community is how console players will stand up to PC players as the advantages of MnK remain a huge issue within the community. So, it can be expected that this feature will arrive with an option granting players the freedom on whether they want to have cross-play or not.

