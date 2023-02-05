Team Secret reveals new PUBG Mobile roster for 2023 season 

Team Secret, an established European esports organization, has made some changes to its Malaysian PUBG Mobile roster and will be represented by this new in the game's competitive 2023 season. This year will see a number of prestigious tournaments involving the title, including the 19th Asian Games, PMWI, PMGC, etc.

The six-member roster will aim to steer Team Secret towards success this year and win major championships after the organization’s disappointing results in 2022.

Team Secret PUBG Mobile Malaysia roster

Here is the new lineup:

1. Jumper (IGL) - Muhammad Izzrudin Hashim

2. Aboyy - Ikmal Hidayat

3. Kid: Muhammad Danish Yusniza

4. Minz - Azfar Johari

5. Izane - Mohd Idham Fauzan

6. IShotz (coach) - Raymond Tan Boon Sheng

Jumper, the team's in-game leader, is a well-known figure in the competitive scene. He'd seen great success with Team Secret but moved to 4Rivals in 2022, where his performance fell short of his expectations. This veteran player has now returned to his former organization and is poised to take the lead and win his team some titles.

Two new faces, Aboyy and Minz, have been signed by Team Secret for its Malaysian team's lineup as well. The former was a part of Team Bosskurr in the previous competitive season of PUBG Mobile, while the latter used to play for Farang Guerilla.

A few days back, Team Secret bid goodbye to three of its players: Fredo, IShotz, and Xylyn, which came as a surprise to many. However, IShotz has now taken a coaching role in the new lineup. Kid and Izane were the only two players retained by the organization.

Team Secret entered PUBG Mobile esports in 2019 and won the first two seasons of PMPL MYSG in 2020 and the SEA Championship Season 4. They had a mediocre run at 2021's PMGC, securing the 12th spot in it.

Unfortunately, despite having a strong roster, the organization had a rough 2022 in terms of its performance. They finished in the bottom tier of both seasons of PMPL MYSGPH. Additionally, they did not make the cut for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 edition.

It will be interesting to see what the new roster will bring to the table. In the upcoming season of PMPL, fans will expect Team Secret to make a significant impact with its experienced and skilled players. Fans expect great things from the new roster, and the organization is confident that its members will deliver. With quick reflexes and sharpshooting abilities, the new lineup strikes the perfect balance between aggression and tactics.

