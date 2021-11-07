PUBG Mobile: Team Secret crowned champions of PMPL SEA Championship Season 4

Following a grueling set of matches the grand finals of PMPL South East Asia Championship season 4 came to an end today. After the completion of 15 matches in the grand finals which involved an intense face-off between the top 16 teams from the SEA region; Team Secret from Malaysia emerged as the champions with 202 points and 89 kills. The team secured consistent top placements on the final day to cement their top spot and eventually win the title. Team Secret was awarded a total cash prize of USD 30,800.

Overall standings of PMPL SEA Championships Season 4 Finals

Overall standings of PMPL SEA Championships Season 4 Finals(Top 8 teams)

Bigetron RA the Indonesian superstar team, finished second in the competition and despite trying hard on the final day couldn't catch up to Team Secret. However, the team fought valiantly and secured a total of 164 points with 80 kills. They also bagged the second place cash prize of USD 20,400.

Team rank 9th-16th standings of PMPL SEA Championship S4 finals( Image Via PUBG Mobile)

Faze Clan from Thailand had an amazing run on the final day, as they managed to capture third place in the tournament with 145 points and 73 kills. The team gained 62 points on the final day to jump from the fifth place to third place

Top 4 players from PMPL SEA Championship S4 finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Luxxy from Bigetron RA was crowned the MVP of the tournament for his excellent fragging and all-round play. He won the MVP cash prize of USD 6,000.

The top three teams also qualified for the prestigious PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 which is scheduled to start later this month. As Team Secret and Faze Clan have already qualified for PMGC 2021, the teams below them qualified for the Global event.

Four teams qualified for PMGC 2021 from PMPL SEA Championships S4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 from PMPL: SEA Grand Finals Season 4

Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) MS Chonburi (Thailand)

Along with the teams above, the following teams have also qualified for PMGC 2021 from the SEA region

The Infinity (PMGC Points Thailand) Genesis Dogma GIDS (PMGC Points Indonesia) Team Secret (PMGC Points MY/SG) D'Xavier (PMGC Points) Faze Clan (Winners of PMPL SEA Championships Season 4 League Stage)

4 Rivals and MS Chonburi placed seventh and eleventh respectively at the end of day three, and came back in an emphatic fashion to secure fourth and fifth place ensuring their PMGC 2021 berth. 4 Rivals had a dream run on the final day as they added 68 points to their tally.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

GeekFam who was in second place at the end of day two, had a horrendous final day as they could only manage a total of six points in the last five matches and fell to the 6th spot in the overall standings. The team would be heartbroken as they were one of the top contenders to win the title and qualify for PMGC 2021 heading into the final day.

Edited by Danyal Arabi