Yoodo Alliance x 4Rivals Wins PMPL MY/SG/PH 2022 Spring, top 6 teams qualify for SEA Championship

Yoodo Alliance x 4Rivals were crowned champions of the PMPL MY/SG/PH 2022 Spring, taking home $31, 400 as prize money. Dingoz Esports came second place, followed by Farang Legund.

The Grand Finals of the event were played between April 14 and 17, with the top 16 teams from the league stage fighting for the top six SEA Championship slots.

What happened in the PMPL Grand Finals?

Top 6 teams qualified for SEA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With 246 points, 4Rivals dominated throughout the finals and emerged as champions. The team claimed three chicken dinners and 84 eliminations. Dingoz Esports fought until the last match, but fell short by seven points as it accumulated 239 points. Farang Legund, who came 12th in the PMPL Season 4 MY/SG, surprised everyone by securing third place with 230 points.

Grand Finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

HomeBois grabbed 4th place with 191 points, including 51 finishes, followed by Genexus. RSG came out in sixth place with 154 points and managed to secure their slot in the SEA Championship.

The top three teams have booked their tickets for the SEA Championship, while teams ranked between fourth and sixth will have to compete in the play-ins. The top three teams from the play-ins will advance to the SEA Championship.

SEA Championship teams from PMPL MY/SG/PH (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The list of qualified teams for the SEA Championship includes:

Yoodo Alliance x 4Rivals Dingoz Esports Farang Legund Team Secret (directly invited)

The list of qualified teams for Play-Ins includes:

HomeBois Genexus RSG

Geek Fam, who won Season 4, was in seventh place with 152 points, closely followed by Team BossKurr. Axis RedOne, who signed former Team Secret player Jumper, had an average performance and placed 10th. The team secured second place in the league stage but faltered in the finals.

It was a horrible tournament for popular organization Team Secret as they finished in 13th place in the league stage, while finishing 15th in the finals. The team was crowned champion of the previous SEA Championship and was directly invited to the upcoming SEA Championship.

Evos Vip also had a disastrous tournament as they placed in the bottom spot in the league and the finals.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul