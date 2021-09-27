PUBG Mobile update: Geek Fam wins PMPL S4 MY/SG, Team Secret qualifies for PMGC 2021

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Season 4 MY/SG has concluded. After intense battles over 15 matches between the 16 qualified teams, the dominant Geek Fam emerged as champions with 214 points and 102 kills.

The team secured a total of five Chicken Dinners in the finals and were awarded the winner's prize of $15,500. Geek Fam was also declared the MVP team of the event, taking home the cash prize of $3,000.

Geek Fam took home $18,500 from the PMPL Season 4 MY/SG

The popular veteran team, Team Secret, finished second in the finals with 153 points and 71 kills. They, too, played quite well and showed patience to clinch the runners-up spot and take home a cash prize of $10,400.

The third place in the tournament was claimed by 4 Rivals, who performed consistently throughout to claim 151 points and bag $7,700.

DamRude, the star player from Geek Fam, was declared the MVP of the tournament and awarded a cash prize of $2,000. He played a key role in Geek Fam's victory, securing a total of 35 kills while dealing damage of 5825 HP.

DamRude's average team contribution was 30.9%, while his total survival time stood at a massive 324 minutes and 14 seconds.

Team Secret qualifies for PMGC 2021

The PMGC rankings from the MY/SG region

Although Geek Fam secured the victory in the finals, they were trumped by Team Secret in the race to be the MY/SG representative at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Team Secret qualified for the PMGC 2021 from this region after beating Geek Fam by 35 points.

Qualified teams for PMPL SEA Championships 2021 Fall

The top four teams from the PMPL S4 MY/SG have secured their tickets for the SEA Championship 2021 Season 4

The top three teams, namely Geek Fam, Team Secret, and 4 Rivals, also qualified for the upcoming PMPL SEA League Season 4. They will be joined by their MY/SG counterpart Axis RedOne, who earlier qualified for the tournament after winning the PMPL League Stage.

These teams will represent MY/SG and will face off against top teams from other SEA regions.

Among other top performers was Team SMG, who finished fourth with 139 points. SEM9.Gank and Al Ikhlas R2K, too, played decently in the finals to finish in the fifth and sixth spots.

Surprisingly, the PMPL League Stage winners, Axis RedOne, had a horrendous run in the finals as they finished 15th with just 64 points. The team would like to reflect on their performances and rectify their mistakes in the upcoming SEA Championship.

