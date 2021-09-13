PUBG Mobile: Axis Red One wins PMPL Season 4 MY/SG League Stage 

The regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) Malaysia/Singapore Season 4 ended last night. Axis Red One came out on top as the champions with a grand total of 434 points. Fan-favorite Team Secret finished in second place with 425 points, just nine points short of the championship. In all three weeks, they had performed consistently, however, the difference came in the first week when Axis accumulated a 42-point lead over them.

Axis Red One also secured its place in the fourth season of Pro League: SEA Championship. The remaining three teams that make it to the SEA Championship will be decided based on the country finals standings.

The underdog team that came through the qualifiers, Farang Lejund, finished third with a total of 416 points. It was an extraordinary performance, and the consistency they displayed pleasantly surprised everybody.

PMPL Season 4 MY/SG League stage overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Sem9 Gank, a group of ex-Yoodo players led by ManParang, finished fourth with 389 points. In the third Super Weekend, they were the table toppers with 186 points.

10th to 20th place team standings of PMPL Season 4 MY/SG League stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The PMPL Season 3 Regular season winner roster, which was acquired by 4Rivals, was in fourth place a day earlier, but slipped to sixth place due to an average performance in the last day.

Yoodo, who recently signed a new roster and partnered with Alliance, barely qualified as the 16th ranked team.

The following teams failed to qualify for the PMPL S4 finals:

1. Team Bosskurr

2. YSX Esports

3. Anti Circle

4. NSP Astra

Top fraggers of the PMPL Super Weekends:-

1. Axis MicaOP - 64 Kills

2. Farang AdikLuq - 62 kills

3. Axis VokeyOp - 60 kills

Farang Lejund AdikLuq was the MVP of the regular season with a whopping 62 eliminations. He inflicted a total of 14,771 damage and survived more than 850 minutes.

Also Read

On the road to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, Team Secret is still leading with a total of 884 points. Axis is at second place with 846 points while 4Rivals at a close third place with 839 points. The country finals which are scheduled from 24 September 2021 to 26 September 2021 will decide which team will make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Atul S