Alliance partners with Yoodo for Malaysia PUBG Mobile team

The PUBG Mobile esports scene is expanding exponentially. With Krafton investing heavily in the scene, tournaments with handsome prize pools have become the new norm. The Esports scene is more competitive than ever, and talented players are rising through the ranks in minor tournaments.

The announcement of Tencent's esports structure has spurred esports organizations to sign top talent in order to expand their footprint globally.

In the latest development, Swedish esports organization Alliance along with Malaysian telecom giant Yoodo have announced a new PUBG Mobile lineup. The roster will play under the name of Alliance Yoodo.

Alliance and Yoodo join forces for Malaysia PUBG Mobile team

Alliance Yoodo PUBG Mobile roster:

1. Baby Kimz

2. Lex

3. Pami

4. Dinx

5. TemahK (Substitute)

Mr. Flank will be the coach of the roster while Tyna will manage the team.

The roster emerged victorious in the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Malaysia Championship beating teams like Yoodo Gank. They also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia Season 4.

The fourth season of the Pro League will begin on August 24. The top 20 teams in the region will be fighting for the coveted trophy, a prize pool and the chance to advance to the next tournament.

Alliance is an esports organization based in Sweden. It was founded in April 2013. The team is active in many esports games, such as DOTA 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, Valorant and more. Alliance entered PUBG Mobile Esports in early 2020 by signing a roster from Russia. The Russian roster participated from the CIS region and was the table topper of the PMPL CIS Season 1 League Stages.

2019 marked Yoodo's entry into the PUBG Mobile scene. In addition to becoming one of the most successful teams in Malaysia, the team stunned everyone by winning PMPL SEA 2020. They were runners-up in both the Spring and Fall Splits of Pro League Malaysia 2020.

In 2021, two of its stars Jumper and Fredo left the team to join Team Secret. It led to an average performance in Season Three of the Pro League. Despite this, the team was able to secure second place in PMNC.

Earlier this month, Gank and Yoodo ended their partnership after three years together. Since then, there have been rumors as to which roster Yoodo will sign.

Alliance Yoodo opted to go for young talent instead of a more experienced roster. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming tournaments.

The PMPL Season 4 will also serve as a qualifier for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. The Championship points for Season 3 and Season 4 of PMPL MYSG will be counted toward PMGC where the top team from the MY/SG region will qualify. Currently, Geek Fam is leading with 491 total points.

Alliance Yoodo will be looking to put their best foot forward in the upcoming PMPL and will also look to qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship, where they will eventually rise through the ranks in this year's Esports Split.

