Veteran PUBG Mobile pro UHigh bids farewell to Team Secret

PUBG Mobile Esports has been continuously growing and reaching new heights with every passing tournament. With the interest of the fans growing the organizers are pumping in more and more money into the tournaments. Professional organizations all around the world are looking to pick up rosters and be a part of PUBG Mobile Esports. PUBG Mobile recently announced the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 with a prize pool of 6 Million USD.

With the spring season of this year's PUBGM Esports over, teams from all around the world are going back to their drawing boards and rethinking their strategies. Teams are also looking to make changes to their rosters to prepare for upcoming tournaments in the fall split.

PUBG Mobile Pro UHigh leaves Team Secret :

In the latest news regarding roster changes, European Esports organization Team Secret, who fields their PUBG Mobile roster in the Malaysian region, has bid farewell to their star player UHigh.

It was truly a blessing to have you with us, UHigh. Your presence always brought us joy and happiness.



Now it's time for you to stand on your own feet and reach the next step on your journey. Good luck Miracle Boy, we'll be watching you wherever you go!



Terima kasih Dhiya 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5MS84KSTkZ — Team Secret (@teamsecret) July 31, 2021

Team Secret made this information public through various of their social media platforms. The organization posted a video of Uhigh's glorious moments while on Team Secret and said it was a blessing to have him as a player.

The org also praised UHigh's performance and said that it brought them joy and happiness. They also wished him luck for his future journey and said that it was time for him to stand on his own feet.

UHigh, in a video, also thanked Team Secret for providing him with the opportunity to play for their team. He also expressed his sadness and said that it was hard for him to leave the team.

He also thanked his teammates, stating that they taught and helped him a lot through the ups and downs of his journey, and without them, he wouldn't be at this stage. He also said that his teammates were like family to him and expressed his wish to one day play with his team again.

UHigh joined Team Secret in February 2020. Known for his flashy style and insane reflexes, UHigh achieved a lot under Team Secret, winning the PMPL: MYSG (PMPL MY/SG Season 1 and PMPL MY/SG Season 2 both League and finals). He consistently won many MVP titles and featured among the top fraggers in his region.

Secret PUBGM Malaysia Kami adalah juara Grand #PMPL MY/SG Musim 2 anda! 👑🇲🇾🇲🇾



Secret PUBGM Malaysia are your #PMPL MY/SG Season 2 Grand Champions! 🏆🇲🇾🇲🇾



Thank you #SecretFam for believing in our squad since the first season! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pSfK7Sssph — Team Secret (@teamsecret) September 27, 2020

It would be interesting to see which team picks up UHigh. The demand for a skilled player will be high on the scene, and organizations will look to pounce on every opportunity to sign him.

Edited by Gautham Balaji