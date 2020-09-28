PUBG Mobile: Team Secret crowned PMPL MY/SG Season 2 champions

The Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore (PMPL) Season 2 have concluded, with Team Secret emerging as the winner of the tournament.
The final stage of the tournament started on 25th September and concluded today. It featured a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.
Team Secret were also the winners of the Regular Season of PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore Season 2, which concluded on 13th September. This win has helped them secure a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.
Defending champions of the PMPL S1 SEA, Yoodo Gank, have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA.
Team SMG and Geek Fam have also secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals, after finishing 3rd and 4th place on the points table, respectively.
Day 3 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG started with Dingoz MZ winning the first match on Sanhok with eleven eliminations. Team Secret clinched the second match on Erangel with fifteen eliminations, while Geek Fam won the third match on Miramar with eight kills.
The fourth match, on Vikendi, was again claimed by Team Secret with sixteen kills. Yoodo Gank won the fifth match on Erangel with 12 eliminations, while Dingoz MZ emerged victorious in the last game on Miramar with eleven kills.
Team Secret finished their campaign in the first position, while Yoodo Gank secured the 2nd place. Team SMG dropped down two places and bagged the third position, while Geek Fam made a splendid comeback and grabbed the fourth spot.
PMPL S2 Malaysia/Singapore 2020 prize pool distribution
The PMPL MY/SG Season 2 featured a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.
1st Place (Winners): $15,000- Team Secret
2nd Place (Runner Up): $10,000- Yoodo Gank
3rd Place: $7,500- Team SMG
4th Place: $4,500- Geek Fam
5th Place: $3,000- Team No Recoil
6th Place: $2,000- Dingoz MZ
7th Place: $1,500- Axis NRL MPX
8th Place: $1,500- Resurgence
9th Place: $625- Marlino
10th Place: $625- EZZY LX
11th Place: $625- Damansara Esports
12th Place: $625- Team Bosskurr
13th Place: $625- Evos VIP
14th Place: $625- TRX Elementus
15th Place: $625- J8 Esports
16th Place: $625- NED Brotherhood
MVP- $2,000- Team Secret Uhigh- 35 killsPublished 28 Sep 2020, 12:11 IST