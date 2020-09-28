PUBG Mobile: Team Secret crowned PMPL MY/SG Season 2 champions

The Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore (PMPL) Season 2 have concluded, with Team Secret emerging as the winner of the tournament.

The final stage of the tournament started on 25th September and concluded today. It featured a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Qualified for PMPL SEA season 2 finals

Team Secret were also the winners of the Regular Season of PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore Season 2, which concluded on 13th September. This win has helped them secure a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

Defending champions of the PMPL S1 SEA, Yoodo Gank, have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA.

Team SMG and Geek Fam have also secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals, after finishing 3rd and 4th place on the points table, respectively.

PMPL S2 MY/SG Grand Finals overall standings

Day 3 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG started with Dingoz MZ winning the first match on Sanhok with eleven eliminations. Team Secret clinched the second match on Erangel with fifteen eliminations, while Geek Fam won the third match on Miramar with eight kills.

The fourth match, on Vikendi, was again claimed by Team Secret with sixteen kills. Yoodo Gank won the fifth match on Erangel with 12 eliminations, while Dingoz MZ emerged victorious in the last game on Miramar with eleven kills.

Team Secret finished their campaign in the first position, while Yoodo Gank secured the 2nd place. Team SMG dropped down two places and bagged the third position, while Geek Fam made a splendid comeback and grabbed the fourth spot.

PMPL S2 Malaysia/Singapore 2020 prize pool distribution

The PMPL MY/SG Season 2 featured a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

1st Place (Winners): $15,000- Team Secret

2nd Place (Runner Up): $10,000- Yoodo Gank

3rd Place: $7,500- Team SMG

4th Place: $4,500- Geek Fam

5th Place: $3,000- Team No Recoil

6th Place: $2,000- Dingoz MZ

7th Place: $1,500- Axis NRL MPX

8th Place: $1,500- Resurgence

9th Place: $625- Marlino

10th Place: $625- EZZY LX

11th Place: $625- Damansara Esports

12th Place: $625- Team Bosskurr

13th Place: $625- Evos VIP

14th Place: $625- TRX Elementus

15th Place: $625- J8 Esports

16th Place: $625- NED Brotherhood

MVP- $2,000- Team Secret Uhigh- 35 kills