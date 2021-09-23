PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 MY/SG Grand Finals qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Grand Finals of PMPL Malaysia and Singapore Season 4 will begin on Friday, September 24.

Axis Red One topped the league stages with 434 points. They defeated fan-favorite Team Secret by nine points. Team Secret, whose star player Uhigh recently left for Bigetron RA, accrued 425 points in total, claiming the second spot.

The underdog team, Farang Lejund, secured third place in the tournament, while Yoodo's former roster, currently playing for Sem9Gank, took the fourth spot. The top 16 teams have qualified for the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 4 MY/SG Finals

Top 16 teams that have qualified for the PMPL Season 4 MY/SG Grand Finals:

1) Axis Red One

2) Team Secret

3) Wulf Arov

4) Farang Lejund

5) EVOS VIP

6) 4Rivals

7) RSG Malaysia

8) Al Ikhlas R2K

9) SEM9 Gank

10) HomeBois

11) Team Whales

12) Tabah NSEA

13) Geek Fam

14) Team SMG

15) Alliance Yoodo

16) VXMF

Format and schedule of the PMPL Grand Finals

The three-day-long Grand Finals of the PMPL Season 4 MY/SG finals stage are scheduled from September 24 to 26.

Match 1: Erangel (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: Miramar (4:30 PM IST)

Match 3: Erangel (6:00 PM IST)

Match 4: Sanhok (7:00 PM IST)

Match 5:- Erangel (7:30 PM IST)

Qualification scenario for further tournaments

The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the fourth season of SEA Championship.

Axis Red One, who topped the league stages, has already earned a spot in SEA Championship 2021 Fall. The PMGC points table shows that Team Secret is leading, but their margin does not appear to be huge.

Team SMG and Geek Fam also have an outside chance to qualify for the PMGC 2021.

Where to watch

The matches will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports/ Malaysia from September 24 at 3:30 PM IST onwards.

Teams to look out for

It will be tough to predict which team will win the PMPL tournament, but competitors will need to watch out for fan-favorite Team Secret. They missed the top position only by a whisker in the league stages and wouldn't want to make the same small error in the finals.

4Rivals, the PMPL MY/SG S3 champions who have had an average league run, will also try to make a comeback in the finals.

