PUBG Mobile: Yoodo Alliance collaborates with 4Rivals ahead of PMGC 2021

In August 2021 Swedish Esport team Alliance, along with Malaysian telecom company Yoodo, formed a partnership and signed the PUBG Mobile Malaysia Championship 2021 winning squad. However, the team performed poorly in the fourth season of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MYSG. They didn't perform well in the PMPL League stages and barely qualified for the PMPL finals. The team's unsatisfactory performance continued in the finals, as they placed 13th.

Now just before the biggest ever PUBG Mobile tournament, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, Yoodo Alliance has signed Malaysian team 4Rivals.

Alliance 🍂 @theAllianceGG



🇲🇾 Rith

🇲🇾 Eypul

🇲🇾 Appy

🇲🇾 PEMBURU

🇲🇾 Stoned



#LongLiveAlliance #youdoitbetter Today, we are proud to announce the Yoodo Alliance collaboration with 4-Rivals. And to make it even more exciting - tomorrow begins our journey through PMGC East! Warm welcome to the #ALLfam 🇲🇾 Rith🇲🇾 Eypul🇲🇾 Appy🇲🇾 PEMBURU🇲🇾 Stoned Today, we are proud to announce the Yoodo Alliance collaboration with 4-Rivals. And to make it even more exciting - tomorrow begins our journey through PMGC East! Warm welcome to the #ALLfam: 🇲🇾 Rith🇲🇾 Eypul🇲🇾 Appy🇲🇾 PEMBURU🇲🇾 Stoned#LongLiveAlliance #youdoitbetter https://t.co/fAHLXKT3eF

Alliance Yoodo PUBG Mobile roster

1) Rith - Muhammad Harith Aimar Bin Stanley

2) Eypul - Mohamad Saiful Anuar Bin Shahrom

3) Appy - Haziq Hanafi

4) Pembura - Sahrul Daulay Bin Jailani

5) Stoned - Joshtone Chin Tze Pei

4Rivals signed DingozMpx roster before PMPL MYSG S4. They played well and finished in third place. SEA Championship Season 4 was another successful tournament for them as they finished the league and finals in the top five spots, and qualified for PMGC from SEA Champions season 4.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Things are heating up on the battlegrounds🔥! Meet the teams and their respective groups that will be playing in the PMGC!

#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021



▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube channel👉 📢Group Draw Results for PMGC 2021 East!Things are heating up on the battlegrounds🔥! Meet the teams and their respective groups that will be playing in the PMGC!▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube channel👉 appopener.com/yt/ncaqu5yle 📢Group Draw Results for PMGC 2021 East!Things are heating up on the battlegrounds🔥! Meet the teams and their respective groups that will be playing in the PMGC!#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube channel👉appopener.com/yt/ncaqu5yle https://t.co/t2tuslNRJa

Alliance is a Swedish esports group that was created in April of 2013. The squad competes in a variety of esports games, including DOTA 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, Valorant, and others. In early 2020, Alliance entered the PUBG Mobile Esports scene by recruiting a Russian roster. However, a year and a half later, they were released from the roster after failing to qualify for PMGC 2021.

The $6 million PMGC 2021 is commencing today. A total of 20 teams from the Eastern region will battle for four weeks, at the end of which only the top nine teams will advance to the Grand Finals. The prize pool for the League stage is $1.5 million, with each east and west receiving $735k.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Yoodo Alliance is Malaysia's second representative after Team Secret in PMGC 2021. This team has great potential, and they could surprise other teams with their performance.

Edited by R. Elahi