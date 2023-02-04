Call of Duty Mobile Garena redemption code (February) – How to redeem all rewards and more

FPS shooter Call of Duty Mobile has been downloaded over 300 million times worldwide in the past 18 months, capturing the hearts of mobile gamers everywhere. Activision and TiMi Studios offer a new batch of free CODM redeem codes every month for players to enjoy.
Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player, this list of the latest COD Mobile redeem codes has something for everyone, including free operators, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and many more exciting rewards.
All Call of Duty Mobile codes in Season 1 (February 2023)
Here is a list of all the active COD Mobile redeem codes. Be sure to use them on priority, as they have a limited lifespan and may expire at any time.
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- CIDHZBZAUE
- CIDGZBZWHP
- CIDFZBZHMB
- CIDEZBZP7R
- CIDFZBZHMB
- CIDEZBZP7R
- CIDJZBZ39X
- CIDIZBZ6VS
- CHUIZBZGR6
- CHUHZBZUWR
- CHUJZBZPG5
- CHUGZBZDEG
- CHUFZBZW5J
- CHUEZBZKHR
- CIDDZBZA9A
- CHUDZBZ6UF
- CHUCZBZATR
- CHUBZBZA6N
- CICPZBZT47
- CHNGZBZNNV
- CHV0ZBZ86T
- CHVNZBZHCT
- CHVMZBZHQB
- CHNEZBZFTR
- CHNDZBZDG8
- CHNBZBZSS5
- CHNCZBZHUS
- CDNIZBZXSD
List of expired codes
On the other hand, here’s a list of codes that expired in the previous month.
- CODMA473366440
- CODMB846206751
- CODMC753629219
- BMRNZBZNKC
- BMRMZBZESA
- BLIKZCZNCM
- BLMLZCZH66
- BJUOZBZCCP
- BMTUZBZXUD
- BKGUZCZ7G8
- BKGUZCZ8G8
- BLFUZBZTXS
- BLILZCZ5UE
- BKHDZBZ7U5
- BMRCZCZ8CS
- BLMLZCZH88
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BJMJZCZ98H
What are the Call of Duty Mobile redeem codes?
COD Mobile rewards give players tons of freebies. From time to time, Activision releases new codes for players on iOS, Android, and Windows platforms to claim free in-game rewards such as free CP Points, weapon blueprints for the battle pass, emotes, skins, double XP, double weapon XP, double battle pass XP, character skins, emblems, operators, and many other free items in Call of Duty.
These can be redeemed through the official Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center website. You can keep tabs on us for regular news and updates.
How to redeem Call of Duty Mobile codes?
To claim your free rewards from COD Mobile codes, follow these steps:
- Open the Call of Duty: Mobile app
- Locate your UID in the Player Profile, located just beneath the avatar icon
- Copy your UID and close the game
- Go to the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center
- Paste your UID and enter the code you wish to redeem
- Complete the captcha and click submit
Once you have redeemed the code, the rewards will be added to your account and will be available in your inventory the next time you open the game. Note that they can only be used through the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center and cannot be activated in-game.
That’s everything you need to know about all the available COD Mobile codes for the month of February, 2023, and how to redeem them. If you're on the lookout for a new mobile game, check out our list of the top war games available on iOS and Android.