Call of Duty Mobile Garena redemption code (February) – How to redeem all rewards and more

FPS shooter Call of Duty Mobile has been downloaded over 300 million times worldwide in the past 18 months, capturing the hearts of mobile gamers everywhere. Activision and TiMi Studios offer a new batch of free CODM redeem codes every month for players to enjoy.

Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player, this list of the latest COD Mobile redeem codes has something for everyone, including free operators, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and many more exciting rewards.

All Call of Duty Mobile codes in Season 1 (February 2023)

Here is a list of all the active COD Mobile redeem codes. Be sure to use them on priority, as they have a limited lifespan and may expire at any time.

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

170TSIINDQ9UZ

FFPLOJEUFHSI

CIDHZBZAUE

CIDGZBZWHP

CIDFZBZHMB

CIDEZBZP7R

CIDJZBZ39X

CIDIZBZ6VS

CHUIZBZGR6

CHUHZBZUWR

CHUJZBZPG5

CHUGZBZDEG

CHUFZBZW5J

CHUEZBZKHR

CIDDZBZA9A

CHUDZBZ6UF

CHUCZBZATR

CHUBZBZA6N

CICPZBZT47

CHNGZBZNNV

CHV0ZBZ86T

CHVNZBZHCT

CHVMZBZHQB

CHNEZBZFTR

CHNDZBZDG8

CHNBZBZSS5

CHNCZBZHUS

CDNIZBZXSD

List of expired codes

On the other hand, here’s a list of codes that expired in the previous month.

CODMA473366440

CODMB846206751

CODMC753629219

BMRNZBZNKC

BMRMZBZESA

BLIKZCZNCM

BLMLZCZH66

BJUOZBZCCP

BMTUZBZXUD

BKGUZCZ7G8

BKGUZCZ8G8

BLFUZBZTXS

BLILZCZ5UE

BKHDZBZ7U5

BMRCZCZ8CS

BLMLZCZH88

BJUMZBZEWE

BJMJZCZ98H

What are the Call of Duty Mobile redeem codes?

COD Mobile rewards give players tons of freebies. From time to time, Activision releases new codes for players on iOS, Android, and Windows platforms to claim free in-game rewards such as free CP Points, weapon blueprints for the battle pass, emotes, skins, double XP, double weapon XP, double battle pass XP, character skins, emblems, operators, and many other free items in Call of Duty.

These can be redeemed through the official Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center website. You can keep tabs on us for regular news and updates.

How to redeem Call of Duty Mobile codes?

To claim your free rewards from COD Mobile codes, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty: Mobile app

Locate your UID in the Player Profile, located just beneath the avatar icon

Copy your UID and close the game

Go to the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center

Paste your UID and enter the code you wish to redeem

Complete the captcha and click submit

Once you have redeemed the code, the rewards will be added to your account and will be available in your inventory the next time you open the game. Note that they can only be used through the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center and cannot be activated in-game.

That’s everything you need to know about all the available COD Mobile codes for the month of February, 2023, and how to redeem them. If you're on the lookout for a new mobile game, check out our list of the top war games available on iOS and Android.

