Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) Dragonfire Draw: Main rewards, total costs, and more

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) is among the most famous free-to-play shooters for Android and iOS/iPadOS and has a massive loyal fan following. The game, launched in October 2019, has stood the test of time and has received a lot of appreciation from fans due to its impressive features, including in-game collectibles, operator skins, weapon camos, graphics, and more.

On February 3, another lucky draw made its way into the game, bringing the legendary MAC-10 blueprint to the fans. Many players have spotted Dragonfire Draw in COD Mobile, while others have come across Two Layer Gacha.

However, both feature the same prizes, including the MAC-10 - Dragon's Might, Shadowfall (default uniform), Hachi - Topaz Edge, and many other rewards.

COD Mobile's Two Layer Gacha: Everything about Dragonfire Draw rewards in Call of Duty Mobile

Dragonfire Draw in COD Mobile (Image via Twitter/@raiderCODM)

Many players who accessed Call of Duty Mobile on February 3 saw the original Dragofire Draw in their games. The latest draw featured the following ten rewards featuring three legendary collectibles, including the newest dragon-themed MAC-10 camo:

Trip Mine - Topaz Edge

Soldier in the City (Calling Card)

Shadowfall in the default uniform

Dark Portal emote

RPD - Topaz Cavern

Backpack - Topaz Edge

Hachi - Topaz Edge

Dragon Coin (Charm)

Muscle Car - Topaz Edge

MAC-10 - Dragon's Might

The first spin is priced at 30 CP (COD Points), while the following turns will cost arbitrary amounts of in-game currency. The cost of subsequent turns depends on the items in the lucky draw.

Besides the Dragonfire Draw, Guerilla Rocker Loot Box was another new addition featuring many camos for weapons and other accessories alongside Wolf-Rockstar (operator).

Two-Layer Gacha (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

However, many Call of Duty Mobile players didn't get the Drangonfire Draw in their games. Instead, they got Two Layer Gacha featuring the collective prize pool of COD Mobile's Drangonfire Draw and Guerilla Rocker Loot Box.

Here are the items featured in Two Layer Gacha of COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile):

Inner Circle rewards with their odds

Inner Circle Rewards (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

DR-H - Burning Iron: 0.08%

Wolf - Rockstar: 1.25%

MAC-10 - Dragon's Might: 4.00%

Shadowfall: 4.60%

Hachi - Topaz Edge: 5.50%

RPD - Topaz Cavern: 6.57%

Dragon Coin: Odds 38.00%

Soldier in the City: 40.00%

Outer Circle rewards with their odds

First seven rewards in the outer layer (random except Key)

Random rewards in the first outer layer (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Key: 0.08%

Gold Crate Coupon: 5.25%

Silver Crate Coupon: 5.27%

Backpack 2 - Stars n' Songs: 10.51%

NA-45 - Eternal Life: 26.29%

HG 40 - Eternal Life: 26.29%

Snowboard - Eternal Life: 26.29%

All Outer Circle rewards (Dynamical Odds)

Enter Outer Circle Rewards (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

KN-44 - Rockin'!: 0.50%

HS2126 - Rockin'!: 0.50%

S36 - Rockin'!: 0.50%

Tank - Rockin'!: 0.50%

Muscle Car - Topaz Edge: 1.00%

Backpack - Topaz Edge: 1.00%

Pink Guitar: 1.00%

Dark Portal: 1.00%

Trip Mine - Topaz Edge: 1.80%

Storm Ball - Rockin'!: 1.80%

Cultural Export: 1.80%

Lickin' Tunes: 1.80%

PP19 Bizon - Stars n' Songs: 1.80%

Crossbow - Stars n' Songs: 2.00%

ATV - Stars n' Songs: 2.00%

Backpack 2 - Stars n' Songs: 2.00%

EMP - Stars n' Songs: 4.00%

Running Guy: 4.00%

Axe Wielder: 5.00%

Angel of Punk: 5.00%

Thunder Beam: 5.00%

Guitar Strings: 5.00%

NA-45 - Eternal Life: 5.00%

HG 40 - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Combat Axe - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Karambit - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Trip Mine - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Parachute - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Flashbang Grenade - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Snowboard - Eternal Life: 5.00%

Desperado - Eternal Life: 5.00%

L-CAR 9 - Eternal Life: 5.00%

All the COD Mobile items featured in the list are duplicate proof and will enter the outer layer after six random things are unlocked via spins. Each spin will cost 10 CP (20 CP in some regions), while seven turns will be priced at 63 CP.

After buying at most seven COD Mobile items from the Outer layer, players will get a Key, which they can use to draw (or redeem) the inner circle rewards.

