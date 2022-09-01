5 massive upcoming open-world games for Android and iOS you should try out in 2022-23

Open-world games have been dominating consoles and PCs for over a decade now, but they are now slowly taking over the mobile gaming platform. 2022 has already been a crazy year for new open-world titles offering more freedom to mobile gamers than ever. What remains of 2022 also has a lot in store for all gamers.

Therefore, let’s dive into some of the best upcoming open-world games coming to Android and iOS devices very soon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 upcoming mobile games worth getting excited for

1) Dragon Trail

Initial release date: Out now!

Out now! Developer: WATT Games Information Technology Co. Ltd.

WATT Games Information Technology Co. Ltd. Publisher: TTHmobi

Predicted to be one of the most anticipated games this month, Dragon Trails is now available on PC, Android, and iOS. It’s a role-playing adventure that takes players on a young boy’s voyage in search of his father in an enchantingly beautiful open world full of mysteries and fearsome dragons.

Dragon Trail offers four warrior classes: priests, assassins, rangers, and warriors, each with unique skills and abilities. The TTHmobi title offers many creatures to be discovered, killed and tamed in this brand-new tropical paradise. The game offers plenty of diverse gameplay options for everyone to enjoy in what promises to be the next open-world sensation.

2) GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Initial release date: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Developer: Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive Publisher: Rockstar Games

The GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was already released on PC and Consoles in November 2021. Publishers Rockstar Games had scheduled the Android and iOS versions of the Definitive Edition in the first half of 2022.

Following a period of radio silence about the release of the mobile trilogy, developers Take-Two Interactive have finally listed it for release on March 31, 2023. Finally, gamers can play the remastered editions of the genre-defining role-playing action-adventure open-world titles on their mobile screens.

3) Tom Clancy’s The Division Mobile Game

Initial release date: TBA

TBA Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Division is a popular online action RPG set in the distant future. It follows a plot where a viral pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world. Released on PCs and consoles in 2016, The Division game went on to become a critically acclaimed title in the Tom Clancy series.

According to an announcement on Ubisoft’s official website, the Division universe will be back again, this time on mobile screens. Although the game is still under development and there is no official date regarding its release yet, fans of the Tom Clancy series can expect it to be released sometime in 2023.

4) Avatar Reckoning

Initial release date: First half of 2023

First half of 2023 Developer: Archosaur Games

Archosaur Games Publisher: Level Infinite

Avatar Reckoning is the much-awaited mobile version of the fan-favorite Avatar franchise. Avatar Reckoning takes place in a never-before-seen part of Pandora, where players will get a taste of the new Na’vi clan fighting to defend their homeland.

The game features single-player campaigns as well as a co-op mode. Players can create their own unique Avatar character and embark on a fresh new journey through Pandora with Avatar Reckoning.

The game was officially announced in January 2022, and an official trailer was released on June 27, 2022. The trailer revealed that the game had been delayed from 2022 to 2023.

5) Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Initial release date: September 2022

September 2022 Developer: Applibot Inc.

Applibot Inc. Publisher: Square Enix

The year 2022 keeps getting better for gamers across the globe. Square Enix, the developers behind one of the most popular role-playing action-adventure series Final Fantasy, announced in 2021 that a title for mobile devices was in the works.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is reportedly going to be a chapter covering the Final Fantasy timeline, including actual events from the Final Fantasy games into a well-structured single-player campaign.

It is one of the most anticipated games for Android and iOS devices, and once Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crises hits the market, publishers Square Enix have further expansion plans. They recently announced a battle royal mobile game based on the open world of the Final Fantasy series. The upcoming battle royale game of Final Fantasy is named Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

