Square Enix announces a Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis closed beta

Square Enix announced a new mobile title, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration livestream.

The mobile game will arrive on both iOS and Android devices, with a beta test going live prior to its launch. The exact details of when the beta will be available are still unknown, but players can sign up for the game's newsletter for more updates.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is said to retell the different stories of the various Final Fantasy VII sub-games. A new trailer was released during the anniversary stream, and a beta was also announced.

As soon as the trailer was shown and the game was announced, the website went live. Players are able to view certain graphics and see a couple of details regarding the mobile game.

They were able to see its full title, its genre, what platforms it would launch on, the price of the game, and when it would arrive. The game is set to come out in 2022, so there are a handful of months left to make that possible.

This means the beta should arrive sooner rather than later if Square Enix hopes for a full release before the year is over. At this time, however, there is no further information available about the beta period.

All players know is that a beta is coming, but there are no details on a date for the test. Players could get a chance to test it on both iOS and Android devices, but this remains to be seen.

There is currently no app to download or any beta details on the official website. The only thing players have to work with is the announcement from the anniversary stream.

The best thing players can do right now is sign up for the game's newsletter. On the website, players can click the 'SIGN UP TO THE NEWSLETTER' button at the bottom of the page.

This will open a box on the left that allows players to enter their email address. Doing so will give them email access to important updates for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

More than likely, the updates they mention will contain a way to sign up for the beta when it arrives and more details on how exactly the beta testing period will play out.

