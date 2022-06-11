How to sign up for the Stormgate beta

Stormgate is a real-time strategy title that serves as the debut game for Frost Giant Studios. Set in the backdrop of a war between humanity and aliens, the RTS will deliver a solo and co-op campaign, multiplayer modes, and PvP options to test players' minds with intense strategy.

With the game just being revealed at Summer Game Fest, there is still some time before it is released. A beta, coming in 2023 according to the title's Steam page, is available for players to sign up for now.

How players can sign up for the closed beta of Stormgate

A promotional image for the debut RTS from Frost Giant Studios (Image via Frost Giant Studios)

The Stormgate beta will be accessible to PC players, and it is unknown if other systems will see a release.The game can be wishlisted through Steam right now and beta sign ups are, of course, available through the game's official website. Here's how to sign up for a chance to take part:

Also, we'll have more We are grateful to everyone who visited our site to sign up for beta access and we are doing everything we can to get back online.Also, we'll have more @PlayStormgate to show you this Sunday on the pcgamingshow.com with @day9tv We are grateful to everyone who visited our site to sign up for beta access and we are doing everything we can to get back online.Also, we'll have more @PlayStormgate to show you this Sunday on the pcgamingshow.com with @day9tv.

Go to the official Stormgate website

Enter a valid email address in the bar that appears on the homepage

Agree to the terms of receiving emails from Frost Giant Studios

Click the Sign up for Beta! button

Make sure any emails received are being sent to the email's inbox rather than the spam folder

An exact release date for the game, the day the beta will go live, or even how long the beta period may last for are all unknown at this time. The game was just revealed, so more information should come out as the year progresses.

The wait should be worth it, though, as RTS fans are excited for this new experience in the genre. As per Frost Giant Studios, this will be the first truly social RTS game.

youtu.be/lLMEIMCmS44 Stormgateis a F2P RTS game set hundreds of years in Earth's future. Take command of the human resistance, the demonic invaders, and other future factions--solo or cooperatively. Build your base and lead mighty armies to emerge victorious! #PlayStormgate Stormgate™ is a F2P RTS game set hundreds of years in Earth's future. Take command of the human resistance, the demonic invaders, and other future factions--solo or cooperatively. Build your base and lead mighty armies to emerge victorious! #PlayStormgateyoutu.be/lLMEIMCmS44

It will also have an esports element with 1v1 and 3v3 competitive ladders along with grassroots tournaments. All of this is wrapped up in an always expanding universe that will receive plenty of additional chapters and content.

Frost Giant Studios consists of former developers that worked on Warcraft III and Starcraft II. The team knows what they are doing and are guaranteed to use the closed beta to polish Stormgate into the best RTS gamers have seen in years.

With the game being created in Unreal Engine 5, the team at Frost Giant Studios is touting that Stormgate will have infinite possibilities. This comes in the form of gameplay and an in-game editor.

store.steampowered.com/app/2012510/St…



Please don't bring that down too, k? Quick update: We are working to bring our sites back online. You can also try to wishlist us on Steam here:Please don't bring that down too, k? Quick update: We are working to bring our sites back online. You can also try to wishlist us on Steam here:store.steampowered.com/app/2012510/St…Please don't bring that down too, k?

User-generated content such as game modes and custom maps will be at the forefront of RTS. It is unknown if any of those elements will be included in the beta test.

Players will have to sign up and wait until mid-2023 for the chance to test the game out in its beta phase. Those who sign up now will more than likely be the first to receive beta invites.

