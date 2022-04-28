Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta signup starts today: Registration, download and more details revealed

Honkai: Star Rail, the latest installment in the Honkai series, will launch a new closed beta on PC, iOS, and Android soon, according to a recent schedule announced by HoYoverse.

The upcoming game features a brand new plot with fresh characters, familiar acquaintances, and a turn-based fighting system that will appeal to both long-time Honkai fans and beginners alike. Fans interested in joining the closed beta can learn more about the details in this article.

Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta: Details and Registration

The main character and his two companions (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai: Star Rail presents a gaming universe filled with myths and tales woven into the space sci-fi story. The [Aeons] are embodiments of universal principles which can freely wander across limitless realms using some primitive force in this reality.

The galaxy is full of worlds with unique landscapes and stories; the [Aeons] roaming the galaxy support their own ideals, including the [Destruction], who views the universe as a folly and civilization as cancer, scattering ruinous [Stellarons] across the galaxy.

The male protagonist (Image via HoYoverse)

The protagonist, who was implanted with a [Stellaron], embarks on a journey on the Astral Express with a group of passengers who claim to have inherited the spirit of [the Trailblaze], following the [Aeons] trails to discover the universe's worlds. The expedition continues as the protagonist and the crew search for the ultimate answers to the journey's goal and uncovers truths hidden in folklore.

How to register in Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta

This role-playing game offers epic turn-based combat and a journey of discovery full of surprises and rewards, a newcomer-friendly strategic turn-based fighting system, and enormous maps and mazes, including puzzle-solving and exploration.

Trailblazers who are interested in joining the new closed beta can register through the official website here. The sign-up page for the new closed beta is now available starting April 28.

However, note that the release date for the closed beta and the official server is still pending and has no official date yet.

Select the Enter Sign-Up option (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans only need to select the 'Enter Sign-Up' option on the webpage and fill out the given form with the necessary information before it ends.

Hoyoverse's most popular game, Genshin Impact, has set expectations really high. It would be interesting to see if Honkai: Star Rail manages to meet the expectations on its global release.

Honkai: Star Rail is a game that allows players to join the Astral Express and travel through a variety of planets, each with its own set of challenges and surprises. Players will meet new partners as well as faces familiar to the Honkai series while resolving [Stellaron]-related difficulties and eventually revealing the mysteries hidden inside during the frenetic voyage of a star-chasing ride.

