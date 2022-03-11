How to be a Honkai: Star Rail beta tester - Guide to join Galaxy Explorer Program (March 2022)

miHoYo's newest game, Honkai: Star Rail, is undergoing a beta test soon known as the Galaxy Explorer Program. It's connected to the Honkai universe rather than Genshin Impact, but several Genshin Impact leakers have expressed interest in the game as of late.

Naturally, it also means that some Travelers might also be interested in this upcoming game. The Galaxy Explorer Program is different from a closed beta test, but there are other crucial details that players will discover down below.

Note: Players have until 10:00 (UTC+8) on March 14, 2022, to sign up as a beta tester for Honkai: Star Rail.

Here is how players can join the Honkai: Star Rail beta (Galaxy Explorer Program)

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Hi, Trailblazers! We are initiating the Galaxy Explorer Program, a long-term beta tester recruitment program.



More info:



The above tweet contains a HoYoLAB article with all of the relevant information pertaining to the Galaxy Explorer Program for Honkai: Star Rail. This article summarizes this beta test program as:

"The Galaxy Explorer Program is a long-term beta tester recruitment program."

Gamers interested in testing Honkai: Star Rail can use the following link:

Note: Players must be 18 and older to be eligible for the Galaxy Explorer Program, and answers cannot be edited once they're submitted.

How Galaxy Explorer Program recruitment works

How the survey looks like (Image via miHoYo)

If gamers click on the previous link, they should see plenty of text and a blue button similar to the image above. There's nothing too important for the player to do here, so they can click on "Start" at the bottom.

These are the questions that they must answer (all of which are multiple-choice):

What is your age?

Which aspects of the game are the main reasons that attracted you to participate in this test?

In the past half a year, which genres of mobile/PC/console games have you played?

Which of the following mobile games have you played for more than a month? (This question is repeated three times, each with a different list)

Which of the following games have you played?

In general, which of the following content and events do you find most important in a game?

In the past half a year, which of the following have you done or experienced?

On which device(s) will you run the test?

What is your monthly discretionary income?

What is your sex?

At the end of this survey is a question regarding the player to enter their email address. Once they answer everything, they will see a "Thank you for your answers" screen.

If one wishes to withdraw from the Galaxy Explorer Program, they can email cs@honkaistarrail.com to do so.

What is Honkai: Star Rail?

This game is a turn-based RPG set in the Honkai universe with English voice acting. Anybody who has played RPGs like Persona or Octopath Traveler should know how the general gameplay goes:

The player can pick a target and then an attack

The player also has a team of allies

Character order is shown on the left side

There are defensive and offensive moves

Enemies have weaknesses that the player can exploit

Thus, anybody used to playing Honkai Impact 3rd or Genshin Impact should know that Honkai: Star Rail will feel different and is intended for a different audience.

