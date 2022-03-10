Genshin Impact fans troll Apple for hilarious mistake in new iPad showcase

Somebody at Apple thought it was a good idea to use an all Electro team to fight the Thunder Manifestation in Genshin Impact for their iPad showcase. It's a boss that's 100% immune to Electro DMG, so seeing a whole Electro team try to take it on has naturally confused some Twitter users.

Lumine might not be the Electro variant, but that still doesn't excuse three other Electro units on the team. While it was painful to watch for players who care about in-game efficiency, it still highlighted Genshin Impact to a large audience nonetheless.

Genshin Impact fans react humorously to Apple's iPad trailer

This is the trailer that many Genshin Impact fans are reacting to, and it's only a minute and 35 seconds long. It clearly shows the Raiden Shogun dealing 0 damage to the Thunder Manifestation before transitioning to non-Genshin Impact content (several "Immunes" pop up).

The player's team comprises of:

Lumine

Keqing

Yae Miko

Raiden Shogun

It's a level 93 Thunder Manifestation that has taken no damage thus far, and it's not likely to change given this brilliant strategy.

5054-Q @5os4ku THESE APPLE MFS MADE A TRAILER FOR THEIR IPAD WITH GENSHIN AND THIS GIRL USING RAIDEN AGAINST THE THUNDER MANIFESTATION TF U SMILING FOR THESE APPLE MFS MADE A TRAILER FOR THEIR IPAD WITH GENSHIN AND THIS GIRL USING RAIDEN AGAINST THE THUNDER MANIFESTATION TF U SMILING FOR 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/09dKI1OpGr

One Twitter user pointed out the general silliness of these types of commercials as to why any player would smile seeing themselves deal 0 damage to a boss. It's also an example of many Twitter users noticing the absurdity of using Raiden Shogun against the Thunder Manifestation.

Similarly, this user brings up why this commercial has a full Electro team against the Thunder Manifestation (or at least 3/4 of one). It's an amusing take on marketing, as it certainly got several gamers talking about an otherwise unremarkable commercial.

Mika (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ | SKTS Fanworks Pinned! @_mika60_



"ELECTRICITY CRACKLING" lmao



(Still can't believe Genshin made this cameo...kind of epic) Just realized that Apple showcased Raiden vs. Thunder Manifestation (Which ofc in-game makes no sense) in today's new iPad Air commercial because the device now comes in PURPLE"ELECTRICITY CRACKLING" lmao(Still can't believe Genshin made this cameo...kind of epic) Just realized that Apple showcased Raiden vs. Thunder Manifestation (Which ofc in-game makes no sense) in today's new iPad Air commercial because the device now comes in PURPLE 💜💜"ELECTRICITY CRACKLING" lmao(Still can't believe Genshin made this cameo...kind of epic) https://t.co/mQcMMKPuCg

Not every Twitter user is ridiculing this questionable showcase. For some, it's pretty cool to see Genshin Impact featured in a high-profile trailer by Apple. Even if they know that the combat portion makes no sense, it's still free publicity for a game they like.

The rest of this iPad trailer featured other apps and features that might not stand out to a Genshin Impact fan, which is why this brief section stood out to them. It's especially nice for those who enjoy Apple products, as they are likely to pay attention to the new iPad showcase anyhow.

Jaboca @Jaboca2 They’re showing off Genshin at the Apple event to showcase what the new iPad is capable of



But the gameplay was using Raiden against the Thunder Manifestation and every single hit was immune



This is killing me They’re showing off Genshin at the Apple event to showcase what the new iPad is capable ofBut the gameplay was using Raiden against the Thunder Manifestation and every single hit was immuneThis is killing me

Tommy✨ (at training drawing) @Luxenbleu so i just saw new ipad air announced had m1 for $700 and witness saw genshin raiden shogun fighting thunder manifestation.



as veteran genshin player i played: that not how it worked.



not to mention thunder manifestation is immune all any eletro attack, so. that was just cringe. so i just saw new ipad air announced had m1 for $700 and witness saw genshin raiden shogun fighting thunder manifestation.as veteran genshin player i played: that not how it worked.not to mention thunder manifestation is immune all any eletro attack, so. that was just cringe.

That brief showcase had a good amount of players either laughing at the absurdity of the situation or cringing at the sheer incompetence of it. It didn't demonstrate much why a Traveler would want Apple's iPad for the game, especially since it made the player in the video look terrible at it.

At the very least, Apple's new iPad runs the game smoothly. The official website describes the new M1 as:

"The breakthrough M1 chip is now in iPad Air. An 8-core CPU delivers up to 60 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse."

Anonym417 @pandoe2001 @IsaacCh89126367 @tnbeeat Technically it's Apple for their new ipad Air, using Genshin for gaming example (since it won mobile game of the year 2021) lol @IsaacCh89126367 @tnbeeat Technically it's Apple for their new ipad Air, using Genshin for gaming example (since it won mobile game of the year 2021) lol

It makes sense that they would showcase Genshin Impact, given that the game did win TGA's 2021 Best Mobile Game. It has a large following on mobile devices, so seeing it run well on Apple's newest product is smart. Too bad the showcase featured the Raiden Shogun constantly dealing no damage to the Thunder Manifestation in a team comp that shouldn't be fighting that boss.

