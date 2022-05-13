How to register for Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) closed beta test: Sign up process and other news

Hoyoverse, the developers of Genshin Impact, has just released the first video trailer of their new game, Zenless Zone Zero. Their teaser website has also been replaced with a brand new theme, including tons of further information for the game.

The video trailer shows that the game will feature plenty of original content and a playstyle unlike anything else Hoyoverse has produced thus far. In addition to the release of the trailer and website, a beta test will also be disclosed for all interested gamers. Interested readers can find more information about this future game and how to sign up for its beta test here.

How to sign up for Zenless Zone Zero closed beta test

1) Open the official Zenless Zone Zero website

Proxies, a nickname for every player in Zenless Zone Zero, can start by opening the game's official website by clicking the link here. Then, log in to their HoYoverse account before signing up for the beta form.

2) Select the Sign-Up option

The official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who have completely loaded the website should notice the word 'Sign up' on the top right side of the screen. Select the Sign Up option to open a popup box where they need to fill in the required information.

3) Fill out the information required

Fill in the form (Image via HoYoverse)

Quite a lot of information was asked in the beta test sign-up survey, and here are some of the important ones gamers need to know:

Region Device GPU CPU RAM

Other than that, there are also multiple questions regarding what type of games they have played in the previous six months.

Email and verification (Image via HoYoverse)

By the end of the survey, Proxies need to enter their primary email address and enter the verification code that will be sent to the said email. After clicking submit, players have successfully signed up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta test.

Important information about Zenless Zone Zero Tuning Test Sign-Up

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!



Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!



Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!



Sign up here >>>

hoyo.link/e39rYBA6



1) Recruit Time

The game's beta sign-up will start on May 13 at 12:00 PM (UTC+8) until an unknown date. The end time will be announced later, and players are recommended to follow Zenless Zone Zero on on Twitter for more information.

2) Follow-up Notices

Once the tuning test recruiting deadline has passed, the developers will send an email and SMS to all Proxies who passed the test. Keep a watch out for the test installation package, which will be sent via email before the test begins.

3) Beta Test Info

Another name for this beta test is called Tuning Test. The test platforms will only be available for PC and iOS devices.

iOS devices: iPhone 11 or higher devices with iOS 10.0 and above, 4GB of RAM, and a minimum of 6GB remaining storage. PC: Intel i5 or above, NVIDIA GTX970 or equivalent graphics card and above, 8GB RAM, and a minimum of 10GB remaining storage.

4) Languages

This first Tuning Test will be available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. The developers also mentioned that more languages would be supported in future tests.

ZZZ's new video trailer has completely mesmerized the fans, and many are looking forward to the beta test.

