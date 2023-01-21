COD Mobile released Season 1 of 2023 on January 19 at around 5:30 IST. Along with it, the Lunar New Year-themed Battle Pass features several unique items, including new operator skins, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and more. It has both premium and free items.

The new season, called Reawakening, includes a new light machine gun, Dingo, that was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The addition of the LMG marks the Dingo as the 100th weapon in COD Mobile. Available in the Battle Pass, it offers great advantages to players as it has a fast firing rate, moderate recoil, and high magazine capacity.

How to unlock Dingo LMG in COD Mobile

You can get Dingo by reaching Tier 21 in the Reawakening Battle Pass, for which you can level up the Tier by playing COD Mobile and completing in-game missions.

The gun can also be unlocked by purchasing the new Battle Pass bundle for 220 CP and 520 CP. Apart from the LMG weapon, it boasts several other items like epic characters, new avatars, other gun skins, frames, and more.

Dingo's stats (without attachments)

Weapon comparison between Dingo and Krig 6 (Image via YouTube/HawksNest)

The weapon has a fire rate of 83 m/s and a bullet speed of 800 m/s. It has 1.80s reload time and 370ms aming time. You can increase the magazine size by using attachments such as Large Extended Mag, Steel Rain, and Black Ops Mag.

Damage - 28/24/19

Accuracy - 58

Mobility - 55

Range - 55

Fire Interval - 83 m/s

Bullet Speeds - 800 m/s

Movement Speed - 4.37 m/s

Sprint Speed - 5.68 m/s

Aiming Movement Speed - 2.4 m/s

Sprint-to-Fire Time - 0.18s

Mag Capacity - 80

Reload Time - 1.80s

Empty Reload Time - 2.64s

Hit Flinch - 0.8

Aming Time - 370ms

You can increase a weapon's stats by using the right combination of its attachments. For the Dingo, you can increase its mag capacity from 80 to 120 rounds by using Steel Rain Mag on it. The Steel Rain Foregrip improves the horizontal and vertical recoil, while the Steel Rain Barrel increases the damage.

The Dingo's magazine capacity will increase by 20 rounds if you use the Large Extended Mag, while it is reduced by half if you add the Right Reload attachment to it.

Let's take a look at the recommended loadout by the developers;

Steel Rain Barrel (Barrel) Steel Rain Mag (Ammunition) Steel Rain Foregrip (Underbarrel) Steel Rain Quickdraw (Rear Grip) Steel Rain Stock (Stock)

This is not the first time a gun from a mainstream Call of Duty title has been featured in the mobile version as several weapons like ASM10 and M16 have already been added.

More about COD Mobile Reawakening's Battle Pass

Apart from the Dingo, Stim Shot, a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and AS VAL – Mighty Steeds are also listed in the free tiers.

The premium tier boasts Operator Skins like Cassius – Fate’s Champion, Rampage – Venomous, Baker – Breaker, and Bathysphere – Hog Heaven. It also has a number of weapons blueprints like Rooster Dawn, LK24 – Amethyst Serpent, MX9 – Golden Stripes, HS2126 – Pig Dynasty, and Dingo – Monkey King’s Legacy.

COD Mobile Season 1 introduces several new modes and content (image via Activision)

To celebrate the Lunar year, COD Mobile Season 1 has introduced a new multiplayer mode called Big Head Blizzard, in which players receive energy after dealing damage to their opponents.

Apart from this, the publisher has also added Super Attack of the Undead and Nuketown - Year of the Rabbit Temple modes in the season.

