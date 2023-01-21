COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 4: Registration, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

On January 20, Garena announced that the COD Mobile Masters Season 4 will start on February 3 and feature a total prize pool worth $26,500. Teams from the South East Asia region will participate in the tournament, which will take place in three phases: Qualifiers, Group Stage, and Playoffs. The registration for the event started on January 20 and will stay open until January 31.

The Qualifiers will see three days of competition, after which a total of 13 teams will advance to the Group Stage, where they will meet three invited squads. These 16 parties will be placed into four groups of four teams each and will compete in the second phase, which will last for four weeks. The top eight squads (the top two from each group) will book their seats in the Playoffs, which will be played on March 18, 19, 25, and 26.

Format and schedule of COD Mobile Masters Season 4 (Image via Garena)

Prize Pool distribution of COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 4

COD Mobile's publisher Garena has included 360,00 CP in the total prize pool of $26,500. The winners of the competition will receive $10,000, while the second, third, and fourth-ranked teams will take home $4,500, $3,000, and $1,500, respectively. The bottom eight squads, who will be eliminated in the Group Stage, will get some CP (COD Points).

1st Place - $10,000

2nd Place - $4,500

3rd Place - $3,000

4th Place - $1500

5th Place - $750

6th Place - $750

7th Place - $750

8th Place - $750

9th Place - 60,000 CP

10th Place - 60,000 CP

11th Place - 60,000 CP

12th Place - 60,000 CP

13th Place - 30,000 CP

14th Place - 30,000 CP

15th Place - 30,000 CP

16th Place - 30,000 CP

The Group Stage of the Garena Masters will see a double-round-robin format as well as three maps per matchup. On the other hand, the Playoffs will be Best of Five (Bo5), excluding the Grand Finals.

Season 1 of the Garena Masters was held from February 11 to March 13, 2022, and had a prize pool of $25K. Blacklist Ultimate from the Philippines was the winner of the event, while Indonesian squad ALMGHTY was the runner-up.

The second edition, which took place in May 2022, was clinched by Omega Esports. Blacklist Ultimate and ALMGHTY came second and third, respectively. The top three spots in the third season were yet again acquired by Omega, Blacklist, and ALMGHTY. All three previous seasons of the COD Mobile Garena Masters featured a prize pool of $25K each.

