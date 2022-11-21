ALMGHTY wins COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022

The COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022 concluded with the Indonesian team ALMGHTY being crowned the champions. 16 teams from China and Southeast Asia competed in the 15-day event for $65k in prize money.

The teams were divided into four groups of four teams each, and they played games in a round-robin format. Two teams from each group qualified for the knockout round that lasted for three days and decided the winner.

Group stage standings of COD Mobile Fall Invitational (Image via Garena)

COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022 Knockout Stage overview

The first match of the quarterfinals in the Knockout Stage was won by the Chinese team Qing Jiu Club. They defeated group B toppers Omega Esports by a 4-2 scoreline. The second match was held between All Gamers and Wolves (both Chinese teams), and the latter emerged victorious with a 4-2 score.

BlackList Ultimate was dominant from the get-go and had no difficulty defeating Douyu Gaming, who also hails from China. The last match was played between both Indonesian teams ALMGHTY and ABC International. The former had the upper hand with a 4-1 scoreline.

Qing Jiu Club (Q9) made up for their loss in the China Masters Season 4 finals by defeating the Wolves in a one-sided battle. Wolves didn't appear to be in their best form during the event and were eliminated with a 0-4 scoreline.

The second semifinal match was played between the COD Mobile WC 2021 East champion and runner-up teams. This was also a rather one-sided match as ALMGHTY defeated Blacklist with a 4-1 scoreline.

The grand final between ALMGHTY and Qing Jiu Club was a very close match as both teams gave it their all. Q9 won the first and second matches played in Firing Range and Takeoff, but ALMGHTY made a fantastic comeback after winning the third and fourth matches in Raid and Hacienda.

Q9 won the fifth match on Summit, and ALMGHTY won the sixth match, pushing the score to 3-3. The final match (played in Slums) was a nail bitter, but in the end, ALMGHTY was crowned the champion with a 7-5 score.

With a K/D ratio of 1.1, Heaven bagged the MVP award (Image via Garena)

Prizepool distribution of the event

The winner, ALMGHTY, took home 130k Yuan (around $18k) in prize money. Q9 came in second and was awarded $12k. Wolves defeated Blacklist Ultimate to grab third place and 48k Yuan ($6.7k).

