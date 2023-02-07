Call of Duty Mobile Techno Aim Draw: All available rewards and more

The Techno Aim Draw is set to launch soon across all available versions of Call of Duty Mobile. The draw was made available 14 months ago and is known for featuring the first female legendary operator in Call of Duty Mobile history, the legendary Outrider.

Read along to learn everything about the upcoming Techno Aim Draw.

Call of Duty Mobile Techno Aim Draw: Lucky draw features, odds of winning, rewards, all Gift Items, and everything you need to know

As soon as you open the draw, you will be greeted with a sleek-looking female Outrider in tight armor. Winning the draw will grant you some cool features, such as the ability to see the number of kills on a transparent blue screen, similar to what the Outrider uses.

The second legendary item on offer is the legendary crossbow weapon, which has a color scheme that matches the Outrider. The third item is a brand new legendary drop stance with a special loot box for Battle Royale mode. Finally, you'll also have a special loot box exclusively designed to succeed in a battle royale.

How to get the Legendary Outrider

Getting the Legendary Outrider on your first spin has a chance of 0.08%. So, it's recommended to keep trying until you win.

What else is on offer at the Techno Aim Draw?

Get cool skins of the Kinetic Crossbow, DR-H Rifle, Arctic 50 Paragon Vector, and more (Image via CAPO YT/YouTube)

The Techno Aim Draw has plenty of other gift items on offer as well. One of the best items is the Legendary Kinetic Crossbow, which has the power of electricity and is a visually stunning addition to your arsenal. There's also a 4% chance to win an epic DR-H rifle with an Outrider skin.

With a 4.6% chance, you can win an animated emote that wraps you in a blue aura. Another weapon, the Arctic 50 Paragon Vector, has a 5.5% chance of winning and has textures similar to DR-H.

The legendary Outrider avatar has a 6.5% chance of winning and is the first legendary avatar ever introduced in Call of Duty Mobile. The Motorcycle algorithmic skin is available at a 10% winning rate.

The Calling card, featuring the Legendary Outrider with her signature weapon, has an 11% chance of winning. The final two items, the EMP Algorithm skin and the Big Suit Algorithmic skin, have a 28% and 29% chance of winning, respectively.

Is the Techno Aim Draw worth buying?

Given that this Techno Aim Draw is the first ever legendary female Outrider in Call of Duty Mobile, it is definitely worth buying. If you enjoy having fun and teasing your enemies with the legendary Crossbow, the Techno Aim Draw is also worth considering due to its unique geometric design and cool algorithmic skin.

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty news and updates on the mobile gaming world.

Poll : 0 votes