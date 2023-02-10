Call of Duty Mobile Opera Assassin Draw: All rewards, costs, and more

Call of Duty Mobile’s Opera Assassin Draw has finally arrived, offering 10% discount on your very first spin. Taking part will grant players the opportunity to win the unlockable character Tengu, who was recently introduced in Season 9. Moreover, they will also get a chance to win Tengu's trusted assault rifle, the AS VAL Beijing Operatic, and tons of other skins, emotes, and items.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile’s Opera Assassin Draw.

Call of Duty Mobile’s latest Opera Assassin Draw will reward you handsomely

The Opera Assassin Draw is already live. To enter, you’ll need to spend a total of 30 CP. However, for the first 60 hours of the draw, players will get a 10% discount that reduces the CP to 27, so you can take advantage of that. In total, you will get nine jabs at the draw to win the character Tengu and his iconic assault rifle.

Additionally, here’s a list of other items that can be won at the Opera Assassin Draw:

Epic CBR4 - "Artful Kill"

Epic Karambit - "Theatrical Blade"

Epic Gas Grenade - "Artful Kill"

Epic Helicopter - "Artful Kill"

Epic Parachute - "Artful Kill"

Epic Emote - "Martial Artist"

Legendary Avatar - Swift and Firm

Legendary Calling Card Poised in the Shadows

Who is Tengu in Call of Duty Mobile?

Tengu is an undead crusader in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via Mr Clasher/ You Tube)

Tengu is a playable character in Call of Duty: Mobile, introduced in Season 9. He can be unlocked by reaching Master II in the Battle Royale mode. He comes equipped with the skin "Undead Crusade" and uses the voice lines of Wicht Warden. Tengu can be easily identified by the gas mask he carries on his belt.

About AS VAL in Call of Duty Mobile

The AS VAL in COD Mobile comes with an in-built suppressor (Image via Call of Duty Mobile/ You Tube)

AS VAL is integral to the Call of Duty games, Modern Warfare, and COD Mobile. This assault rifle is highly effective in close combat situations. With its impressive damage, fast firing rate, and accurate shots, the AS VAL is considered one of the best weapons in its class. Additionally, it is equipped with a built-in suppressor that reduces noise and recoil, making it an ideal choice for stealthy or close-quarter battles.

Is taking part in the Opera Assassin Draw worth it?

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



Join Tiangu and their trusty protector AS VAL-Beijing Operatic in the Opera Assassin Draw Live Now! ⚔️Ready to battle it out?Join Tiangu and their trusty protector AS VAL-Beijing Operatic in the Opera Assassin DrawLive Now! ⚔️Ready to battle it out? Join Tiangu and their trusty protector AS VAL-Beijing Operatic in the Opera Assassin Draw 👉 Live Now! https://t.co/76et5OcPWe

Whether participating in the Opera Assassin Draw is worth it will ultimately depend on personal preference and what players are looking to gain. You have to weigh the costs against the potential benefits to make the right decision.

Offering the chance to win Tengu and the legendary weapon AS VAL, alongside other skins, emotes, and items, the draw is certainly an exciting opportunity for players who love the character or the weapon. Additionally, with a 10% discount applied for the first 60 hours of the draw, you can potentially get more bang for your buck.

However, if you are not interested in Tengu or the other rewards offered, it may not be worth spending CP on the draw.

