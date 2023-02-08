How to get the free legendary S36 Phobos in Call of Duty Mobile 

Call of Duty Mobile is a popular first-person shooter game that millions of players enjoy. The game has just launched its Love Story Event for the upcoming Valentine’s Day week.

The event is full of new content, including a brand-new character, and among the winnable weapons is the highly coveted S36-Phobos gun.

This powerful weapon covers the enemy’s bodies with a mysterious pink-colored coat of crystals, making the death effect unique and satisfying to watch.

S-36 Phobos gun attachment blueprint

This includes attachments that come with the weapon.

Ammunition: 100 Round Belt

Barrel: Compagnie Generale Sevier - Light Barrel

Perk: Stealth Kill

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stock: YKM Combat Stock

Giving away the S36 Phobos gun at this time of the year, between the festivities of the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day, has been a common occurrence over the last few years in COD Mobile.

While last year, Activision was handing out the legendary weapon for free to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. This time, players will have to grind it out with their teammates a little to grab the rare legendary weapon.

How to unlock the S36 Phobos gun in Call of Duty Mobile

To obtain the S36 Phobos gun, you must complete all the missions assigned to the Love Story Event. The event will last for 15 days, starting on February 7 and ending on February 22.

Log in with your team between February 18th and 19th to collect the Snowman Tokens you have won. Once you have collected the tokens, you can exchange them for the legendary gun.

In addition to the S36 Phobos gun, the Love Story Event offers a lot of other exciting rewards for players to earn. It is the perfect opportunity for players to get their hands on some of the latest and greatest content in the game.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you won't want to miss out on this amazing event. If you want to get the S36 Phobos gun and other great rewards, be sure to participate in the Love Story Event and complete all the assigned missions.

What else is new in Call of Duty Mobile?

Call of Duty Mobile just launched Season 1 for this New Year. To further celebrate this upcoming Valentine's Day, developers Activision has introduced an exclusive new character to the battlefield called the Battery Valentine.

The character and her combat rig may appear attractive, but beware when entering in a relationship with her. Her lovely exterior conceals a ruthless streak, and anyone who crosses her path will be met with a barrage of love and bullets.

This wraps up our info-guide on how to get yourself an S36 Phobos gun in Call of Duty Mobile.

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty Mobile news and other updates related to the mobile gaming world. The game is available on Android and iOS devices.

