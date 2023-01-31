Call of Duty revealed the official name of Warzone 2's brand new resurgence map

Call of Duty has officially announced the name of the upcoming resurgence map in Warzone 2. While the community has been clamoring for it for a very long time, Activision is yet to declare anything other than the announcement of the map in season 2.

In a recent tweet, Call of Duty's official Twitter account revealed that the name of the brand new map would be 'Ashika Island.' The franchise has also posted a small teaser of the map stating the tac map reveal date for Warzone 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Ashika Island awaits Ashika Island awaits 🌊

According to the official post, the complete revelation of the Ashika Island is scheduled for January 31. Call of Duty is yet to announce the exact time for the map reveal, but fans can expect it to happen around 10 AM PT as that is the standard Call of Duty content reveal time.

'Ashika Island' will be the brand new resurgence map in Warzone 2

While fans are anticipating several things, the minor teaser update does confirm the leaked information about Japan being the primary theme of season 2. The video showcased the name of the island in Japanese letters. If you translate that to English, it will read as Sea Lion.

After today's reveal, we will also get our hands on some exclusive information about what the map will look like and what fans can expect. It is undoubtedly exciting for the community that the fan-favorite Resurgence mode is finally coming back.

Tac map reveal tomorrow. Notis on #ResurgenceReturns #Warzone2 Enjoy a moment of zen before battleTac map reveal tomorrow. Notis on Enjoy a moment of zen before battle 🌀Tac map reveal tomorrow. Notis on 💥 #ResurgenceReturns #Warzone2 https://t.co/mYHH3hN7H1

With Activision removing the Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep from Warzone Caldera, players can only play the classic battle royale mode in both the game and DMZ in Warzone 2. With the revival of a new resurgence map, it can be expected that some of the lost player bases in the last couple of weeks might return next season.

There are also some significant in-game changes coming in Warzone 2 as well. With 1v1 Gulag returning and some significant movement changes, the quality of life in the game should improve next season. The extraction mode, DMZ, is also receiving some major changes in the next few weeks.

As for Modern Warfare 2's ranked mode is finally returning after a long exile. With brand new maps, weapons, operators, and much more, Call of Duty's upcoming season is undoubtedly bringing a plethora of content to the table. The next season will go live on February 15.

