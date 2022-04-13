×
Every Legendary weapon in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile players can get many different Legendary weapons (Image via iFerg/YouTube)
Jason Wright
ANALYST
Modified Apr 13, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Feature

Users of Call of Duty: Mobile have a lot of weapons at their disposal that they can experiment with during the many game modes offered. These weapons all have Legendary variants, as well as Mythic ones.

These Legendary weapons are skins that players can unlock via the Lucky Draw mechanic.

Every Legendary weapon gamers can obtain in Call of Duty: Mobile

Obtaining the different Legendary variants of guns in Call of Duty: Mobile can be expensive. The weapons are gained from Lucky Draws, where gamers must spend COD Points to play a form of a gacha game.

They can win various rewards, including the Legendary skin. Because of this, players can spend a great deal of money to get the skins they want.

Users of Call of Duty: Mobile should choose the skins they want first

Not all skins are available all the time, but gamers should try to target the Legendary versions of weapons they will use regularly. It's better to spend their hard-earned points on a weapon type they will want to use rather than something that will sit collecting dust.

Players can check the store regularly to see what weapons are available to collect.

There are some benefits to using Legendary variants of weapons

Of course, in addition to looking really cool, some of these weapons have special effects unique to the Legendary. Features such as scopes and iron sights can actually be better on some Legendary weapons, which can give users who have them an advantage.

An example of this is that on the HBR Swarm, the iron sights offered by the Legendary are incredible and feel better than normal.

List of Legendary and Mythic weapons can be found in the Arsenal Tab of Call of Duty: Mobile

Gamers of Call of Duty: Mobile are able to find all of these items inside the Arsenal tab. If the weapon is currently available for purchase, it will let players know, as, under the firearm, there will be an option to obtain it in-game, which will take players to the Lucky Draw tab.

Assault Rifles

DR-H - Blood Rose
HBRa3 - Rictus Arc
AS VAL - Steel Fusion
Type 25 - Horseman&#039;s Pick
Peacekeeper MK2 - Crustpunker
LK24 - Idol Star
Swordfish - Calaca
BK57 - Flash Freeze
AK117 - Aesir
DR-H Purebred
Type 25 - Magnetic Engine
ASM10 - Abyssal Agent
CR-56 AMAX - Red Death
KN-44 - Dance of Death
ICR-1 - Innovator
AK-47 - Kuromaku
Man-O-War - Death Scythe
Type 25 - Bloody Vengeance
FR .556 - Superhighway
ICR-1 - Forced Laughter
BK57 - Space Race
DR-H - Wicked Claw
AGR 556 - Durandal
M4 - Court Jester
AK-47 Pumpkin Head
HVK-30 Maximum Security
HBRa3 - Swarm
ASM10 - Bunker Buster
LK24 - Justicar
AK117 - Meltdown
AK-47 Wrath Black &amp; Gold
KN-44 - Color Spectrum
Man-O-War - Dream Crystal
AK117 - Holidays
AK117 - Holidays

Light Machine Guns

PP19 Bizon - Hombrewed Hex
Holger 26 - Risen Deep
PKM - Red Nose Revenge
Chopper - Rules of the Game
M4LMG - Salamander
Hades - Void Sender
UL736 - Depth Charge
PRD - Practical Joker
Chopper - Chain Reaction
S36 - Phobos
S36 - Phobos

Submachine Guns

MAC-10 - Atomic Star
RUS-79U - Equalizer
QXR - Fossil Fire
PPSH-41 - Emberwing
HG 40 - Ghoul Bound
Fennec - Venom Coil
QQ9 - Moonlight
MX9 - Heartless
AGR 556 - Ripper
Razorback - Boreal Aegis
QQ9 - Sigrun
PP19 Bizon - Invocation
PDW-57 - Toxic Waste
GKS - Wanderer
Razorback - Necessary Diplomacy
QXR - Secret Santa
HG 40 - Gold Standard
QQ9 - Melting Point
Cordite - Zero G
RUS-79U - ZX 7000
RUS-79U - Dustkicker
GKS - Tactical Unicorn
MSMC - Space Station
Pharo - Dream Crystal
Pharo - Dream Crystal

Sniper Rifles/Marksman Rifles

Arctic.50 - Zodiac Beast
Locus - Electron
SVD - Toxicant
DL Q33 - Advanced Artillery
Locus - Neptune
MK2 - Helix Grade
Arctic .50 - Foxfire
SP-R 208 - Counter Spy
SKS - Particle Splitter
NA-45 - Lycanthrope
DL Q33 - Zealot
Kilo Bolt-Action - Rail Gun
Outlaw - High Noon
DL Q33 - Holidays
DL Q33 - Holidays

Shotguns

JAK-12 - Molten Mirror
R9-0 - Hopper
Shorty - Last Resort
Echo - Natural Causes
Echo - Natural Causes

Pistols

J358 - Heavy Handed
Renetti - Metal Phantom
.50 GS - Calamity
.50 GS - Calamity

Other/Miscellaneous Weapons

D13 Sector - Steam Shredder
Crossbow - Kinetic Electricity
Thumper - Surprise Party
Disclaimer: All images below are obtained from the Arsenal tab of Call of Duty: Mobile and are property of Activision.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
