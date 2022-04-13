Every Legendary weapon in Call of Duty: Mobile

Users of Call of Duty: Mobile have a lot of weapons at their disposal that they can experiment with during the many game modes offered. These weapons all have Legendary variants, as well as Mythic ones.
These Legendary weapons are skins that players can unlock via the Lucky Draw mechanic.
Every Legendary weapon gamers can obtain in Call of Duty: Mobile
Obtaining the different Legendary variants of guns in Call of Duty: Mobile can be expensive. The weapons are gained from Lucky Draws, where gamers must spend COD Points to play a form of a gacha game.
They can win various rewards, including the Legendary skin. Because of this, players can spend a great deal of money to get the skins they want.
Users of Call of Duty: Mobile should choose the skins they want first
Not all skins are available all the time, but gamers should try to target the Legendary versions of weapons they will use regularly. It's better to spend their hard-earned points on a weapon type they will want to use rather than something that will sit collecting dust.
Players can check the store regularly to see what weapons are available to collect.
There are some benefits to using Legendary variants of weapons
Of course, in addition to looking really cool, some of these weapons have special effects unique to the Legendary. Features such as scopes and iron sights can actually be better on some Legendary weapons, which can give users who have them an advantage.
An example of this is that on the HBR Swarm, the iron sights offered by the Legendary are incredible and feel better than normal.
List of Legendary and Mythic weapons can be found in the Arsenal Tab of Call of Duty: Mobile
Gamers of Call of Duty: Mobile are able to find all of these items inside the Arsenal tab. If the weapon is currently available for purchase, it will let players know, as, under the firearm, there will be an option to obtain it in-game, which will take players to the Lucky Draw tab.
Assault Rifles
Light Machine Guns
Submachine Guns
Sniper Rifles/Marksman Rifles
Shotguns
Pistols
Other/Miscellaneous Weapons
Disclaimer: All images below are obtained from the Arsenal tab of Call of Duty: Mobile and are property of Activision.