Every Legendary weapon in Call of Duty: Mobile

Users of Call of Duty: Mobile have a lot of weapons at their disposal that they can experiment with during the many game modes offered. These weapons all have Legendary variants, as well as Mythic ones.

These Legendary weapons are skins that players can unlock via the Lucky Draw mechanic.

Every Legendary weapon gamers can obtain in Call of Duty: Mobile

Obtaining the different Legendary variants of guns in Call of Duty: Mobile can be expensive. The weapons are gained from Lucky Draws, where gamers must spend COD Points to play a form of a gacha game.

They can win various rewards, including the Legendary skin. Because of this, players can spend a great deal of money to get the skins they want.

Users of Call of Duty: Mobile should choose the skins they want first

Not all skins are available all the time, but gamers should try to target the Legendary versions of weapons they will use regularly. It's better to spend their hard-earned points on a weapon type they will want to use rather than something that will sit collecting dust.

Players can check the store regularly to see what weapons are available to collect.

There are some benefits to using Legendary variants of weapons

Of course, in addition to looking really cool, some of these weapons have special effects unique to the Legendary. Features such as scopes and iron sights can actually be better on some Legendary weapons, which can give users who have them an advantage.

An example of this is that on the HBR Swarm, the iron sights offered by the Legendary are incredible and feel better than normal.

List of Legendary and Mythic weapons can be found in the Arsenal Tab of Call of Duty: Mobile

Gamers of Call of Duty: Mobile are able to find all of these items inside the Arsenal tab. If the weapon is currently available for purchase, it will let players know, as, under the firearm, there will be an option to obtain it in-game, which will take players to the Lucky Draw tab.

Assault Rifles

DR-H - Blood Rose

HBRa3 - Rictus Arc

AS VAL - Steel Fusion

Type 25 - Horseman's Pick

Peacekeeper MK2 - Crustpunker

LK24 - Idol Star

Swordfish - Calaca

BK57 - Flash Freeze

AK117 - Aesir

DR-H Purebred

Type 25 - Magnetic Engine

ASM10 - Abyssal Agent

CR-56 AMAX - Red Death

KN-44 - Dance of Death

ICR-1 - Innovator

AK-47 - Kuromaku

Man-O-War - Death Scythe

Type 25 - Bloody Vengeance

FR .556 - Superhighway

ICR-1 - Forced Laughter

BK57 - Space Race

DR-H - Wicked Claw

AGR 556 - Durandal

M4 - Court Jester

AK-47 Pumpkin Head

HVK-30 Maximum Security

HBRa3 - Swarm

ASM10 - Bunker Buster

LK24 - Justicar

AK117 - Meltdown

AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold

KN-44 - Color Spectrum

Man-O-War - Dream Crystal

AK117 - Holidays

Light Machine Guns

PP19 Bizon - Hombrewed Hex

Holger 26 - Risen Deep

PKM - Red Nose Revenge

Chopper - Rules of the Game

M4LMG - Salamander

Hades - Void Sender

UL736 - Depth Charge

PRD - Practical Joker

Chopper - Chain Reaction

S36 - Phobos

Submachine Guns

MAC-10 - Atomic Star

RUS-79U - Equalizer

QXR - Fossil Fire

PPSH-41 - Emberwing

HG 40 - Ghoul Bound

Fennec - Venom Coil

QQ9 - Moonlight

MX9 - Heartless

AGR 556 - Ripper

Razorback - Boreal Aegis

QQ9 - Sigrun

PP19 Bizon - Invocation

PDW-57 - Toxic Waste

GKS - Wanderer

Razorback - Necessary Diplomacy

QXR - Secret Santa

HG 40 - Gold Standard

QQ9 - Melting Point

Cordite - Zero G

RUS-79U - ZX 7000

RUS-79U - Dustkicker

GKS - Tactical Unicorn

MSMC - Space Station

Pharo - Dream Crystal

Sniper Rifles/Marksman Rifles

Arctic.50 - Zodiac Beast

Locus - Electron

SVD - Toxicant

DL Q33 - Advanced Artillery

Locus - Neptune

MK2 - Helix Grade

Arctic .50 - Foxfire

SP-R 208 - Counter Spy

SKS - Particle Splitter

NA-45 - Lycanthrope

DL Q33 - Zealot

Kilo Bolt-Action - Rail Gun

Outlaw - High Noon

DL Q33 - Holidays

Shotguns

JAK-12 - Molten Mirror

R9-0 - Hopper

Shorty - Last Resort

Echo - Natural Causes

Pistols

J358 - Heavy Handed

Renetti - Metal Phantom

.50 GS - Calamity

Other/Miscellaneous Weapons

D13 Sector - Steam Shredder

Crossbow - Kinetic Electricity

Thumper - Surprise Party

