10 best RPG titles coming on mobile phones soon 

TThis year has already seen the introduction of some enthralling RPG titles for mobile devices. Recent RPG titles like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal have dominated the mobile gaming industry. There will be a lot of RPG games on mobile devices in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first few months of 2023.

This feature looks at some of the most engrossing RPG games coming up on mobile soon. The RPG games mentioned in the list below have a handsome mix of single-player RPG titles, MMORPGs, and a few JRPGs. Read below to pick the RPG title that suits your tastes:

10 best RPG titles coming up on mobile devices in late 2022 and 2023

1) Zenless Zone Zero

Developer: MiHoYo

MiHoYo Releasing on: Beta version available only on iOS and PC

The creators of Genshin Impact have created another another RPG adventure with similar anime influences and a strong emphasis on dialogue and story development. Still, this time it's situated in a future fantasy world.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!



Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!



Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!



Sign up here >>>

hoyo.link/e39rYBA6



#ZZZ #TuningTest HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts!Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!Sign up here >>> ✉️ HoYoverse's all new IP, action game Zenless Zone Zero's first closed beta recruitment starts! Fill out the survey for a chance at the valuable test qualification!Welcome to New Eridu — Where Humanity Rises Anew!Sign up here >>> hoyo.link/e39rYBA6#ZZZ #TuningTest https://t.co/361sDX2bgQ

Zenless Zone Zero’s beta testing version is already out, and developer MiHoYo also showcased an extended gameplay trailer in mid-September. Although there have been no fixed announcements regarding the official launch date, this RPG adventure is just around the corner.

2) GTA Trilogy (Definitive Edition)

Developer: Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive

Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive Releasing on: First Quarter of 2023

GTA games are already available on mobile platforms; users just have to pay a nominal price on the Google Play Store to avail of them.

However, that didn’t stop developers Rockstar Games from churning the legendary series further. By November 2021, the definitive edition of the GTA Trilogy was released for PCs and Consoles. Rockstar Games announced back then that the Android and iOS versions of the same will also be launched soon.

Since then, Rockstar Games has postponed the release of their definitive edition of the GTA Trilogy for mobile devices, and fans of probably the most influential RPG game of the previous decade can look forward to it until 2023.

3) Pokémon Sleep

Developer: Niantic

Niantic Releasing on: End of 2023

Pokémon Go is an out-of-the-box adventure that will be connected to Pokémon Go Plus for sleep related gameplay (Image via Niantic)

Pokémon Sleep, an uncommon title on the list, was initially announced by the Pokémon Company in 2019. Since then, nothing has been said about its overall development process or release date.

While Pokémon Go spread like wildfire across the globe when it was first released in 2016, no one is quite sure how this upcoming official Pokémon title for mobile devices will pan out as it is primarily designed to transform sleep into entertainment.

Pokemon Sleep keeps track of the time a user sleeps using an accelerometer connected externally to Pokemon Go Plus and communicates the data via Bluetooth to the user's mobile device for sleep-related gameplay.

4) Honkai: Star Rail

Developer: MiHoYo

MiHoYo Releasing on: End of 2022

Developers MiHoYo is well known for their RPG adventure title Genshin Impact. But before Genshin Impact was even released, they were already well-established developers thanks to their strategic RPG series called Honkai.

MiHoYo is about to release its fourth title of the Honkai series, Honkai: Star Rail. Like its predecessor Honkai Impact, the upcoming strategic RPG title will feature the same visual style and dreamy animations in addition to an open-world environment boasting plenty of space dungeons to explore.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



First closed beta sign-up event will start on October 8. Stay tuned, Trailblazers!



#HonkaiStarRail May This Journey Lead Us StarwardFirst closed beta sign-up event will start on October 8. Stay tuned, Trailblazers! May This Journey Lead Us StarwardFirst closed beta sign-up event will start on October 8. Stay tuned, Trailblazers!#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/LCzpEQFll4

This particular RPG title has already closed a couple of its beta versions, therefore, expect it to be released by 2022 itself.

5) Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Developers: Applibot

Applibot Releasing on: End of 2022

FFinal Fantasy, the franchise that took the JRPG genre to mainstream casual gamers and practically gave birth to the hack-and-slash genre, is finally coming out for Android and iOS devices.

Titled Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, this RPG adventure will take gamers across all the major events of the original Final Fantasy game for the first time on mobile devices.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is set to have a similar Active Time Battle system to the original game and will also allow gamers to play through events in a wider Final Fantasy Universe timeframe through separate episodes. The first episode will be out by the end of 2022, and the others will follow up in the subsequent months.

6) Warcraft: Arclight Rumble

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Releasing on: End of 2022 or First Quarter of 2023

AAfter a long wait of almost two decades, Blizzard Entertainment is finally coming up with an independent Warcraft title after Warcraft III was released in 2003. Tilted Warcraft: Arclight Rumble, this upcoming RPG game available exclusively for Android phones, will see users control some of the most iconic heroes and characters of the Warcraft universe on their mobile screens, albeit as miniature creatures.

Warcraft: Arclight Rumble promises to offer an extensive PvE campaign mode along with completive online gameplay and Co-op campaigns as well. Now, gamers can relive the glory of controlling the Alliance, the Night Elves, the Undead Scourge or the Blackrock Orc clan, each with their unique heroes and magical abilities.

Although there’s been no official announcement regarding its release date, an official beta version is coming soon, and users also have the option to pre-order it on the Google Play Store.

7) Path of Exile Mobile

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Grinding Gear Games Releasing on: End of 2023

Released in 2013, Path of Exile is a popular RPG title that comes closest to Diablo in its core gameplay. The game has remained relevant over the years due to the extensive PvsE components the game manages to provide. As such, developers Grinding Gear Games are following up with Path of Exile 2.

Grinding Gear Games is also working on the mobile version of Path of Exile. According to the latest reports, the game is still listed as an “experimental” title. So, expect a long and windy developmental journey for this RPG title.

8) Avatar Reckoning

Developer: Archosaur Games

Archosaur Games Releasing on: End of 2022 or First Quarter of 2023

Avatar @officialavatar Introducing AVATAR: Reckoning. Here's a first look at our new MMO mobile shooter from developer Archosaur Games, published by @LevelInfinite . Releasing in 2022! Introducing AVATAR: Reckoning. Here's a first look at our new MMO mobile shooter from developer Archosaur Games, published by @LevelInfinite. Releasing in 2022! https://t.co/mYNVkRgvHx

The much-awaited sequel to Avatar: Way of the Water, Avatar Reckoning promises to be a colossal open-world MMORPG title created explicitly for Android and iOS devices that will take players to a never-before-seen part of Pandora.

This time around, players will meet the Na’vi clan and will join forces with them to drive out the RDA and unravel secrets in this unexplored part of Pandora.

This particular RPG title will feature both co-op and single-player features. Initially set to be released in 2022, Avatar Reckoning’s launch has been slightly delayed, and gamers can expect it to be released at the beginning of 2023.

9) Tom Clancy’s the Division Mobile Game

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Releasing on: Available for pre-register

Tom Clancy’s the Division Resurgence is the latest upcoming free-to-play upcoming RPG title for the franchise that offers a whole new independent campaign of the Tom Clancy’s Division universe tailored for mobile devices. The game will take players to a not-so-distant, post-apocalyptic America plagued by a disease outbreak.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft The world of the Division is set to expand!



Read more about The Division Heartland an upcoming free-to-play game, the Division movie and more! The world of the Division is set to expand!Read more about The Division Heartland an upcoming free-to-play game, the Division movie and more!

This particular RPG game is set in a massive open-world urban environment, with lots of new content, new classes of combatants and enemy factions not seen in the previous Tom Clancy’s Division titles. The game is already available to pre-register on the Google Play Store, so expect it to be released anytime soon.

10) Marvel World of Heroes

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Releasing on: End of 2023

Fans of the Marvel universe can rejoice as Ubisoft and Niantic are collaborating on a unique upcoming RPG game exclusively for mobile phones. First announced at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Marvel World of Heroes is a fascinating AR game where users will get to roleplay some of their favorite Marvel heroes along with their friends and outlined in their unique quest to foil the plans of some of the iconic supervillains in the Marvel universe. The game was only recently announced last month, and we expect this fun RPG title to be released last on this list.

Poll : 0 votes