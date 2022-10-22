Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream Redeem codes release time and date

TThe Genshin Impact community is looking forward to the upcoming update scheduled to launch on November 02, 2022. Officials have already announced the date and time for the premiere of the 3.2 Special Program.

On October 23, 2022, the 3.2 live stream will officially reveal all the latest content fans will experience in the new patch titled "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises". Additionally, fans will receive 300 Primogems worth of redeem codes to claim. A total of three redeem codes will be handed over during the Special Program. Fans will have to tune in on the official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the live stream.

Here is everything players need to know about the 3.2 livestream redeem codes and how to claim them.

Genshin Impact: Official release date and time for 3.2 livestream redeem codes

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that the 3.2 Special Program will premiere this coming Saturday. Fans will receive three redeem codes during the entire live stream, scheduled to air at 08:00 AM (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Redeem codes are generally handed out during intervals, so keep an eye out for that.

Remember that these livestream redeem codes will have a 24-hour expiration right after release. Hence, players need to make sure they redeem while they are active. Each code will offer players 100 Primogems along with other rewards. Other rewards may include Mora, Enhancement Materials, Hero's Wits, and more.

Different methods to redeem 3.2 livestream redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Dedicated redemption site to claim Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 3.2 redeem codes can be claimed as soon as they have been shared in the Special Program. Players can use Genshin Impact's official redemption site or in-game settings to redeem these codes.

Players will need a HoYoverse account to use the official redemption site to find their account. Input your regional server, and the website will automatically find your account. After verifying your character nickname, enter the redeem code in the prompt box and click on the redeem button to claim your rewards.

Those who want to redeem codes in-game can follow these simple steps:

Open Paimon's Menu

Go to Settings --> Accounts

Click on Redeem Now option

Enter the codes and click on exchange

What to expect from the 3.2 Special Program?

Fans do not have to do a lot of guesswork on the live stream announcements about the recent mistake made by Genshin Impact officials. With the recent early release of the web event, officials accidentally revealed 3.2 banner characters.

Here is a quick rundown of the content confirmed from the web-event:

Debut of Nahida and Layla

Rerun of Yoimiya. Childe, and Yae Miko

New weekly boss - Scaramouche

Keep in mind that the web event did not specify the order of the banner characters. The official banner order will be revealed on the live stream. After the incident, credible sources have claimed that there is a high chance that Layla will debut in the second half of the patch 3.2 banners.

