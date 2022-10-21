Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Starting time, redeem codes, and everything to expect

Genshin Impact's officials have announced the date and time for the much-awaited 3.2 Special Program. The picture attached to the post also includes the Chibi versions of Traveler, Cyno, and Nahida.

This implies that players can expect Cyno and Nahida's voice actors to join the upcoming Special Program as special guests. The upcoming 3.2 patch has been confirmed as Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.

Although leaks have claimed Nahida and Layla as the new playable characters, the livestream announcements will make it official. Here is everything players need to know about the 3.2 Special Program.

Genshin Impact: 3.2 Special Program time, redeem codes, and more

The tweet above is an official announcement revealing the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program. The game's officials will premiere the content on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. The 3.2 livestream will disclose all the anticipated content the developers have prepared.

Four hours after the Twitch livestream ends, it will be re-broadcasted on the official YouTube channel at 12:00 pm (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Hence, players can tune in on either platform to enjoy the content reveal based on their convenience. Additionally, the official YouTube channel will permanently upload the livestream so anyone can watch it at their leisure.

3.2 Special Program redeem codes

Claim free Primogems from the 3.2 redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although the 3.2 Special Program is set to reveal all the latest content, fans should also look forward to free currency. Officials like to share three redeem codes during livestreams that can be claimed for 100 Primogems each.

Hence, players can obtain 300 Primogems by claiming all three redeem codes on Genshin Impact's dedicated redemption site. They can also claim these through the "Redeem Now" option in the game's settings.

Players should keep in mind that these codes are shared between intervals with new artwork, making it easy to spot them; they can use the picture above as a reference. Additionally, they have a 24-hour expiration period and will become invalid if left unclaimed once the time has gone by.

What to expect from the 3.2 Special Program

Here is what Genshin Impact players can expect the Special Program to announce:

Debut of Nahida (5-star) and Layla (4-star)

Rerun of Yoimiya, Tartaglia, and Yae Miko

New Boss - Dendro Hypostasis

New Weekly Boss - Scaramouche

New Sumeru-themed teapot

Preculiar Wonderland v2 (Fungi soccer, baseball, etc)

Hypostasis Symphony v2

"Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens" v2

As you can see, there is a lot of content for the officials to cover in the livestream. Fans should keep in mind that the list of potential announcements came from leaks, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Let us not forget the new Archon, Story, and Hangout quests that players will unlock after the release of the new 3.2 patch. Hence, they should definitely look forward to the 3.2 Special Program to learn more about the new Genshin Impact patch.

