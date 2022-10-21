All Genshin Impact 3.2 characters: New characters and rerun leaks 

Genshin Impact 3.2 is right around the corner, and some players want to know what the latest leaks concerning the upcoming characters and reruns say. Travelers who regularly check unreleased information related to the next Version Update should be aware that nothing has changed regarding the current rumors. It's still:

Nahida and Yoimiya banners in the first half

Childe and Yae Miko in the second half

Still, casuals who don't pay much attention to leaks may want to get up to speed with the latest information regarding the upcoming update.

Note: Leaks aren't always going to be 100% accurate. Take the current leaks with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.2 character leaks: New banners and reruns

What the current leaks suggest (Image via Little Teyvat)

The above image is based on a few leaks that essentially state what the upcoming banners are.

Essentially, the current batch of Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks points to the following:

Nahida and Yoimiya will have two banners on November 2, 2022

Yae Miko and Childe will have two banners on an unknown date; however, these will be available until December 6, 2022

While the reruns are impossible to verify at the moment, Travelers should know that Nahida and Layla are confirmed to be in the next Version Update.

Nahida gameplay

A ton of content has been leaked about Nahida already, including her Ascension Materials and gameplay. The above clip highlights her animations and abilities, but there is still plenty to discuss beyond what one can see in the video.

For example, her Elemental Skill can be used to collect harvestable items and is capable of making NPCs have additional dialogue. This is already impressive in and of itself, coupled with its ability to damage enemies; however, it's still just one part of her kit.

Her Elemental Burst's full effects will change depending on the player's currently active team comp. For example, having one member of the following elements equates to the Shrine of Maya doing the following:

Pyro: Increases Tri-Karma Purification DMG

Increases Tri-Karma Purification DMG Electro: Interval between each Tri-Karma Purification decreases

Interval between each Tri-Karma Purification decreases Hydro: The duration of the Shrine of Maya increases

Having at least two members of these elements increases the relevant effect even more.

Layla gameplay

Layla is nowhere near as complicated as Nahida. That shouldn't be surprising since she's a 4-star character compared to the previous 5-star Archon that many players are eagerly awaiting to get.

Layla is a Cryo Sword user with a unique shield on her Elemental Skill. Besides that, her Elemental Burst just does regular Cryo DMG in its AOE range.

Summary

A quick visual summary (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a basic summary of what you should know about the new characters and reruns in Genshin Impact 3.2:

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user

Layla is a 4-star Cryo Sword user

Layla is on both Nahida and Yoimiya's banners at the start of Genshin Impact 3.2

Yae Miko and Childe will have reruns later in that update

Do note that Genshin Impact 3.2 is scheduled for a November 2, 2022, release. This update will end on December 6, 2022, meaning that Version 3.3 will start on December 7, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes