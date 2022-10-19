Genshin Impact Nahida pre-farming guide: Ascension and Talent materials

Nahida is a character that many Genshin Impact players are planning to get. The hype associated with an Archon is usually high, meaning that some will want to pre-farm materials. Hence, some players will turn to guides like this one to best prepare themselves.

It is extremely important to mention that not all of Nahida's Ascension and Talent materials are available to pre-farm right now. However, there is still plenty of grinding that players can do beforehand to prepare for her arrival in Genshin Impact 3.2.

This guide will start with what you can pre-farm first and then move on to what isn't possible to pre-farm.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Nahida's Ascension Materials

Also known as Kusanali (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon already has several obtainable Ascension Materials in the game. Here is what you can currently farm:

One Nagadus Emerald Sliver

Nine Nagadus Emerald Fragments

Nine Nagadus Emerald Chunks

Six Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

168 Kalpalata Lotuses

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminscent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

420,000 Mora

The Nagadus Emerald items are currently only farmable from the Jadesplume Terrorshroom boss. That boss is located in Vissudha Field in Sumeru, and it's pretty simple to fight and defeat, although its Majestic Hooked Beak drop is of no use to Nahida in Genshin Impact.

The above interactive map should simplify things for pre-farming all 168 Kalpalata Lotuses in Genshin Impact. There are currently 67 spawns, meaning that some Resets may be required to get them all. Do note that all Local Specialties respawn in 48 hours.

Besides that, Aramani sells five Kalpalata Lotuses for 1,000 Mora each in Vanarana's dream state in Sumeru.

Fungi spawn in a multitude of locations in Genshin Impact. Farming the following materials should not be an issue for most players:

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminscent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

It is not necessary to make Fungi activated or scorched in order to obtain these drops. Finally, Mora is obtainable through an abundance of activities, most notably via Blossoms of Wealth.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Nahida's Talent Level-Up Materials

The Dendro Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the Talent Level-Up Materials that Travelers can currently farm to max out all three Talents:

Nine Teachings of Ingenuity

63 Guides to Ingenuity

114 Philosophies of Ingenuity

18 Fungal Spores

66 Luminscent Pollen

93 Crystalline Cyst Dust

4,957,500 Mora

The Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, Crystalline Cyst Dust, and Mora were all discussed in the previous section.

The location of the Ingenuity Books (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ingenuity Books are available to farm in the Steeple of Ignorance, but only on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Travelers can get one Crown of Insight per major update via the main event. It's not something one can really pre-farm, especially since Genshin Impact 3.1's Of Ballads and Brews is over now. Nahida requires three Crowns of Insights to max out all three Talents.

Currently unobtainable materials

Not everything is farmable right now (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of items you cannot currently get for Nahida before her release date:

Quelled Creeper

???

Quelled Creepers are obtainable by slaying the Dendro Hypostasis, which will debut in Genshin Impact 3.2. Once that happens, you will need to remember to obtain 46 Quelled Creepers to max out Nahida's level.

Similarly, ??? is an unknown item that will arrive from a new weekly boss that will also debut in Version 3.2. She will need 18 of these mysterious items to max out all three Talents.

Poll : Do you plan on maxing Nahida as soon as possible? Yes No 0 votes