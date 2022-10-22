Genshin Impact accidentally reveals 3.2 characters and Scaramouche boss

Genshin Impact officials accidentally revealed the 3.2 banner and weekly boss through a web event. This web event was supposed to come out after the version 3.2 live stream.

Many players participated in this new web event, and here is a quick rundown of what was confirmed from the web event:

Confirms Nahida's debut

Confirms rerun of Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko

Confirms release of Scaramouche as weekly boss

Players cannot participate in the web event and confirm these as the HoYoverse took down the web event as soon as they realized their mistake. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the confirmed 3.2 characters and weekly boss in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 3.2 characters and weekly boss accidentally revealed through web-event.

Genshin Impact takes its privacy very seriously and tries to prevent early leaks about the latest leaks. However, there have been times when minor internal mistakes have led to handing out early rewards and early reveals. Something similar has happened again, as officials accidentally revealed the upcoming patch 3.2 banner character and the new weekly boss through a web event.

Web-event was taken down as soon as possible (Image via Genshin Impact)

The web event was supposed to go live after the 3.2 Livestream but must have been released early by mistake. Many from the community participated and found out about the upcoming content for the patch 3.2 update. As of the time of writing, the web event has been taken down by HoYoverse officials from HoYoLAB's official page.

Web-event confirms rerun character coming in patch 3.2 banners

The tweet above shows confirms the rerun of the following characters in the upcoming 3.2 banners:

Yoimiya

Childe

Yae Miko

Although the 3.2 leaks have already claimed their reruns happening in the upcoming patch, the official web event has confirmed it for the Genshin Impact community. This provides the players with early official information, and they can choose what to do with their Primogems.

Keep in mind that the web event did not reveal the order for the rerun; hence players will have to wait until the 3.2 Special Program to learn the order. However, credible sources have told a high chance that Layla and Nahida will not be together on the same banner. Layla might appear as one of the 4-stars in the second half of the patch 3.2 update.

New weekly boss confirmed to appear in patch 3.2 update

New weekly boss - Scaramouche (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the 3.2 banner characters, the officials accidentally reveal the new weekly boss in the latest patch. Those up-to-date with the recent articles or leaks must already know that Scaramouche was rumored to appear as the weekly boss in patch 3.2. But the early web event has confirmed the debut of the weekly boss.

The picture above is the official artwork of the new weekly boss added to the web-event. The most noticeable feature of the weekly boss has been its size. Based on the latest leaks, the Scaramouche weekly boss is going to be the largest weekly boss out of all.

