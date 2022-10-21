Create

Genshin Impact 3.2 summary: Rerun characters, new graphics, Scaramouche boss, and more leaks

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Oct 21, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Some of the content you can expect to see in the next Version Update
Some of the content you can expect to see in the next Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

So many Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have happened in the past few weeks that some Travelers might wish to get a refresher on all the important details. In that case, this article will summarize all of these leaks. Stuff to look forward to includes the following:

  • Banner leaks
  • Graphical optimization
  • Scaramouche boss
  • New events
  • New quests

There is a ton of content to expect in the next Version Update. How much of the upcoming content changes between the beta and the final version is unknown, but readers came here to see the leaks.

For their convenience, all leaks will be posted down below.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks roundup

[Reliable - Uncle Lu]3.2 First Half:Nahida + Yoimiya + LaylaFloating Dreams (Nahida signature) + Thundering Pulse https://t.co/NDEHc8v1Ql
[Reliable - Uncle Lu]3.2 Second Half:Childe + YaePolar Star + Kagura's Verity https://t.co/IzkFX9U1dK

The character and weapon banners for Genshin Impact 3.2 have been leaked as follows:

  • 1st wave of character banners: Nahida + Yoimiya (with Layla as a featured 4-star)
  • 1st Epitome Invocation: A Thousand Floating Dreams + Thundering Pulse
  • 2nd wave of character banners: Childe + Yae Miko
  • 2nd half Epitome Invocation: Polar Star + Kagura's Verity

It's difficult to confirm whether the reruns will actually happen, but Travelers know for certain that Nahida, Layla, and A Thousand Floating Dreams will be in this update. Both characters and that weapon were featured in the 3.2 beta.

Past precedence shows that new characters and weapons featured as heavily as they did become playable in their respective updates.

New graphics settings

【3.2 BETA Update 2】It's now renamed to "FSR 2" from "Open" in Update 1 twitter.com/Yukikami_Kris/…

Genshin Impact 3.2 beta featured TAA and SMAA options being removed in favor of the new FSR 2 option. The newest leaks reveal that "FSR 2" was renamed into "Open." Aside from a minor name change, the new graphics are supposed to make the outlines "smoother and sharper,"

Using the new graphics settings made the FPS worse than the original settings in the 3.2 beta, but it's worth pointing out that it wasn't fully optimized by then. The full capabilities of how smooth the new graphics will be, remain to be seen.

Scaramouche boss

youtube-cover

Several details about the Scaramouche boss battle have already been revealed, with the above YouTube video being the best demonstration of such information. This boss has two forms with two noticeably different soundtracks and attack patterns.

Everything shown above is subject to change, but it should still serve as a great preview of what Travelers can expect in this Genshin Impact 3.2 boss battle. It is also worth mentioning here that Layla and Nahida will use some of his drops as Talent Level-Up Materials.

New events

#Dori will be free from the 3.2 event - Fabulous Fungus Frenzy#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/T15CCTInmF

Several events have already been leaked for Genshin Impact 3.2, such as:

  • Fabulous Fungus Frenzy
  • Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter
  • Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant
  • Marvelous Merchandise
  • Adventurer's Trial

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is the main event of this Version Update, with one of its rewards being a free copy of Dori. Travelers will be able to capture a Fungus in that event, feed it Floral Jelly, and then use its powers in another part of this event.

New quests

Genshin Impact 3.2 Story Content1. New Archon Quest feat. Kaveh, Dottore, Scaramouche, Rukkhadevata,2. Nahida Story Quest3. New Event Quest feat. Layla, Dori and Yae Miko#genshin #sumeru #archon #Nahida #yaemiko #dendro https://t.co/5KD8isRcr1

The next part of the Archon Quest series is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Leaks also reveal that Nahida will have a Story Quest in this update. Not only that, but there will also be an additional event qQuest with Yae Miko (thus, that's why she's leaked to have a banner).

That's it for the current rumor roundup.

