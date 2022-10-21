Genshin Impact 3.2 summary: Rerun characters, new graphics, Scaramouche boss, and more leaks

So many Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have happened in the past few weeks that some Travelers might wish to get a refresher on all the important details. In that case, this article will summarize all of these leaks. Stuff to look forward to includes the following:

Banner leaks

Graphical optimization

Scaramouche boss

New events

New quests

There is a ton of content to expect in the next Version Update. How much of the upcoming content changes between the beta and the final version is unknown, but readers came here to see the leaks.

For their convenience, all leaks will be posted down below.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks roundup

The character and weapon banners for Genshin Impact 3.2 have been leaked as follows:

1st wave of character banners: Nahida + Yoimiya (with Layla as a featured 4-star)

Nahida + Yoimiya (with Layla as a featured 4-star) 1st Epitome Invocation: A Thousand Floating Dreams + Thundering Pulse

A Thousand Floating Dreams + Thundering Pulse 2nd wave of character banners: Childe + Yae Miko

Childe + Yae Miko 2nd half Epitome Invocation: Polar Star + Kagura's Verity

It's difficult to confirm whether the reruns will actually happen, but Travelers know for certain that Nahida, Layla, and A Thousand Floating Dreams will be in this update. Both characters and that weapon were featured in the 3.2 beta.

Past precedence shows that new characters and weapons featured as heavily as they did become playable in their respective updates.

New graphics settings

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

It's now renamed to "FSR 2" from "Open" in Update 1 Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

-Graphical settings update-



The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.

TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution)

Image below is a comparison between all settings.

Genshin Impact 3.2 beta featured TAA and SMAA options being removed in favor of the new FSR 2 option. The newest leaks reveal that "FSR 2" was renamed into "Open." Aside from a minor name change, the new graphics are supposed to make the outlines "smoother and sharper,"

Genshin Impact 3.2 beta featured TAA and SMAA options being removed in favor of the new FSR 2 option. The newest leaks reveal that "FSR 2" was renamed into "Open." Aside from a minor name change, the new graphics are supposed to make the outlines "smoother and sharper,"

Using the new graphics settings made the FPS worse than the original settings in the 3.2 beta, but it's worth pointing out that it wasn't fully optimized by then. The full capabilities of how smooth the new graphics will be, remain to be seen.

Scaramouche boss

Several details about the Scaramouche boss battle have already been revealed, with the above YouTube video being the best demonstration of such information. This boss has two forms with two noticeably different soundtracks and attack patterns.

Everything shown above is subject to change, but it should still serve as a great preview of what Travelers can expect in this Genshin Impact 3.2 boss battle. It is also worth mentioning here that Layla and Nahida will use some of his drops as Talent Level-Up Materials.

New events

Several events have already been leaked for Genshin Impact 3.2, such as:

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter

Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant

Marvelous Merchandise

Adventurer's Trial

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is the main event of this Version Update, with one of its rewards being a free copy of Dori. Travelers will be able to capture a Fungus in that event, feed it Floral Jelly, and then use its powers in another part of this event.

New quests

The next part of the Archon Quest series is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Leaks also reveal that Nahida will have a Story Quest in this update. Not only that, but there will also be an additional event qQuest with Yae Miko (thus, that's why she's leaked to have a banner).

That's it for the current rumor roundup.

