List of all playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero

Many Zenless Zone Zero playable characters have been revealed in the closed beta test, recently. Gamers worldwide have been anticipating more news on this subject, and this article will focus solely on listing every playable character shown thus far.

Here is the complete list in alphabetical order:

Anby Demara

Anton

Aokaku

Ben

Billy Kid

Corin Wickes

Koleda

Miyabi

Nekomiya Mana

Nicole Demara

Soldier 11

Von Lycaon

More characters are expected to be added in the future, but that's the current list for Zenless Zone Zero as of August 6, 2022.

Note: This list is based on the closed beta.

1) Anby Demara

Anby Demura (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Anby Demara is one of the main characters highlighted in Zenless Zone Zero. She's part of the Gentle House faction alongside Nekomiya Mana, Nicole Demara, and Billy Kid. She is also the main character shown in Zenless Zone Zero's official social media profile pictures.

She's mysterious yet calm, and players know that Anby came back to the Cunning Hares at Nicole's request. Here is a gameplay video featuring her skillset.

2) Anton

Anton (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Anton does not appear on the official website in any capacity and has not been highlighted by the official Twitter account, either. Nonetheless, there are plenty of gameplay videos featuring him, so the following video should help make up for the lack of easily accessible lore.

For example, the video below reveals that he works for Belobog Industries and has an explosive stance tied to his general gameplay.

3) Aokaku

Aokaku (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Similarly, Aokaku has not been showcased on the official website or the Zenless Zone Zero's Twitter account, at least not at the time of writing.

This blue oni is part of Hallow Special, and her general gameplay is much slower compared to the other characters shown thus far, especially when it comes to her swinging her weapon.

4) Ben

Ben (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Ben has a very unique design by HoYoverse standards, but he's unfortunately not featured under the official website's "Characters" section or on social media.

What is known, however, is that this rugged bear is also part of Belobog Industries. His animations look a bit choppy compared to the other characters. However, they will likely be smoothed out prior to the final release.

5) Billy Kid

Billy Kid (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Billy Kid is one of the main characters that have been highlighted in Zenless Zone Zero so far. He's also a member of the Gentle House group and is described as a cyborg who loves the Starlight Knight TV show. His character is voiced by Hayashi Yuu.

6) Corin Wickes

Corin Wickes (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Corin Wickes is part of the Victoria Housekeeping Co., alongside Von Lycaon. This faction apparently "has no shortage of clients," with Corin Wickes being seen as rather unassertive. Her voice actor is Igarashi Hiromi.

7) Koleda

Koleda (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Koleda is yet another character who hasn't been publicly unveiled by HoYoverse yet. Her gameplay video reveals her to be a part of Belobog Industries, and her attacks are short-ranged but quick. On a related note, her animations are quite flashy to look at as well.

8) Miyabi

Miyabi (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Miyabi is the final Zenless Zone Zero character on this list who wasn't publicly highlighted by HoYoverse. She's part of Hollow Special, and her attacks are as quick as one would expect based on her character design.

9) Nekomiya Mana

Nekomiya Mana (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

This character is referred to as Nekomata in the above screenshot, although the website calls her Nekomiya Mana. Either way, she's part of the Gentle House group and is described as having a mischievous personality. Fittingly enough, she behaves a lot like other cats. Her CV (character voice) is Hara Sayuri.

10) Nicole Demara

Nicole Demura (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

Nicole Demara is the leader of the Gentle House, also known as the Cunning Hares. She's been a huge focal point for Zenless Zone Zero advertising, so readers have likely seen her before.

As for her personality, she's described as very smart, greedy, and with an "all-or-nothing approach" to her line of work.

11) Soldier 11

Soldier 11 apparently comes from Faction Unknown and was highlighted in one of the first trailers for this game. She is obedient to any orders given to her on a mission and has apparently abandoned her name alongside any sign of weakness.

12) Von Lycaon

Von Lycaon (Image via Hanabi Network, HoYoverse)

The final person to showcase here is the incredibly popular Von Lycaon. He's the second member of Victoria Housekeeping Co. and is described as being very trustworthy and gentlemanly. He's exceptionally loyal, and his voice actor is Kobayashi Chikahiro.

That's all for the brief primer on the entire Zenless Zone Zero playable cast shown in the closed beta test.

The characters listed in this article can be seen in the video above, although Soldier 11 is locked in this video. The video is worth watching solely because players can actually see the designs of the characters, alongside their names shown in the bottom-left corner, in one place.

This video also features a quick animation from each of them, further showcasing their personalities. However, Belle and Wise aren't shown in the video, although they have been highlighted in other media.

Some players might only care about a good design, but others might actually want to see some gameplay. Gamers curious to see all of the ultimate moves of the characters should check out the above video. It's only two and a half minutes long, so it wouldn't take up too much time to watch it.

Zenless Zone Zero's release date is currently unknown.

