All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Agents

Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Agents add a unique layer of character specialization to the game. These factions are special groups of Agents that fight at the frontlines of Hollows guided by the Proxies. They're responsible for exploring and extracting resources from the Hollows. There are numerous such Factions operating in New Eridu, each comprising several fan-favorite Agents.
That said, this article will list all the existing Factions in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 alongside a list of Agents that are its members.
All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and playable Agents
As of Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1, there are eight Factions present in the game. Here is a list of each one with their Agents:
1) Cunning Hares
The Cunning Hares are a Faction in Zenless Zone Zero that is always ready for odd jobs in New Eridu as long as it's for the right price. They rely on their cunning and street smarts to get the job done.
All Agents:
- Anby Demara
- Nicole Demara
- Nekomiya Mana
- Billy Kid
2) Belobog Heavy Industries
Belobog Heavy Industries is a Zenless Zone Zero faction that specializes in technology and is capable of undertaking In-Hollow construction.
All Agents:
- Koleda Belobog
- Grace Howard
- Ben Bigger
- Anton Ivanov
3) Victoria Housekeeping Co.
Victoria Housekeeping Co. is a group of extraordinary domestic helpers. These individuals are always up to assist their clientele.
All Agents:
- Alexandrina Sebastiane
- Ellen Joe
- Corin Wickes
- Von Lycaon
4) Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
The Criminal Investigation Special Response Team is responsible for managing the law and order in New Eridu. They are ready to help the citizens whether on the street or inside the Hollows.
All Agents:
- Zhu Yuan
- Qingyi
- Seth Lowell
- Jane Doe
5) Hollow Special Operations Section 6
The Hollow Special Operations Section 6 or H.S.O.S.6. Faction is a squad of elite Agents in Zenless Zone Zero that deal with Hollow disasters in New Eridu. They are prepared to overcome any unknown dangers they may encounter.
All Agents:
- Soukaku
- Hoshimi Miyabi
- Tsukishiro Yanagi
- Asaba Harumasa
6) Sons of Calydon
The Sons of Calydon faction is based outside of the New Eridu city. It comprises individuals who enjoy a unique lifestyle of joyriding on a motorbike or a truck in the wilderness of the Outer Ring.
All Agents:
- Piper Wheel
- Lucy
- Caesar King
- Burnice White
- Lighter
- Pulchra
7) OBOLS Squad
OBOLS Squad is the city's premier defense force and part of the New Eridu Defense Force Obsidian Division.
All Agents:
- Soldier 11
- Trigger
8) Stars of Lyra
Stars of Lyra is a new faction that comprises the idol, Astra Yao, and her companion, Evelyn.
All Agents:
- Astra Yao
- Evelyn Chevalier
9) Virtual Idols
The Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Release Special Program also teased a new faction called Virtual Idols. However, it indicated that the name of this faction is a temporary one.
As of this writing, details about the various Agents part of this faction are unknown.
