Zenless Zone Zero codes [August 21, 2024]

Redeeming Zenless Zone Zero codes are among the quickest ways to earn Polychromes, Dennies, and other in-game items without completing any tasks. HoYoverse releases new ones alongside version updates, livestreams, events, and more. As of the current ZZZ version 1.1, there are several codes that you can use to grab free resources.
This article lists all Zenless Zone Zero redeem codes active in the 1.1 update along with their corresponding rewards. Additionally, it will include details on how to use them.
All active Zenless Zone Zero codes for redemption (August 21, 2024)
Here are all the active Zenless Zone Zero redeem codes in August 2024:
- BANDP43VWC7H: 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies
- ZENLESSGIFT: 50x Polychromes, 2x Official Investigator Log, 3x W-Engine Power Supply, 1x Bangboo Algorithm Module
It is recommended to redeem the ZZZ codes as soon as possible as they expire after a certain period.
How to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero
If you want to obtain Polychromes and other in-game currencies in ZZZ, you will want to use the redeem codes before they expire. You can do so either in-game or by visiting the official website.
Here's how you can redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes with each method:
1) Redeem in-game
- Open the in-game menu by clicking on the top-left corner or pressing the Esc key.
- Click on More and then go to Redemption Code.
- Enter the code and press Redeem.
You must note that the option to redeem codes in ZZZ can be unlocked by partaking in the "Business x Strangeness x Justness" Prologue. Furthermore, the in-game mails with the rewards expire in 30 days, so collect them at the earliest.
2) HoYoverse website
- To use redemption codes online without opening the game, head over to the official HoYoverse website.
- Log in with your account details and confirm your server.
- Paste the code in the designated space and click Redeem.
- Repeat the above steps for other codes.
Expired Zenless Zone Zero codes
Listed below are all the expired ZZZ redeem codes in August 2024:
- ZENLESSLAUNCH: 60x Polychromes, 6,666x Dennies
- CATCHABOO: 30x Polychromes
- KANURBT5MQ8D: 40x Polychromes, 2x Bangboo Algorithm Module
- ZZZHOYOLAB: 3x Official Investigator Log, 10,000x Dennies
- 4BPDRBT459RH: 6,000x Dennies
- UNDERCOVERRNB: 300x Polychormes, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000x Dennies
- ZZZFREE100: 300x Polychromes, 30,000x Dennies, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Module
- NIJIZZ: 50x Polychormes
- NS6U9TTLM6AV: 40x Polychromes, 2x Bangboo Algorithm Module
- XTNDQAS44985: 4x Official Investigator Log
- NB6D9SB4MPSZ: 6x Crystallized Plating Agent
- USNC9SB4499R: 6x W-Engine Power Supply
- ZZZTVCM: 50x Polychromes, 6,000x Dennies
- ZZZ2024: 50x Polychromes, 6,000x Dennies
- 2A7DCWZV2JFR: 6,000x Dennies
