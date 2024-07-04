Zenless Zone Zero agents tier list: Best ZZZ characters ranked

Zenless Zone Zero has an amazing pool of agents (characters), all with unique character designs, abilities, and passives. Agents are playable characters that come in two rarities (S-rank & A-rank) and can obtained from Stable or Exclusive Channels. Despite the rank difference, some will generally perform better than other agents.

Ad

As such, players will likely want to know where each character ranks in terms of their overall kit and combat potential as of version 1.5. In this article, we have arranged all ZZZ characters in a tier list based on their performance at the default Mindscape Level for fair judgment.

Best ZZZ agents ranked in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 tier list

Best ZZZ agent tier list for 1.5 update (Image via Sportskeeda|Tiermaker)

The image above shows a tier list featuring every character released as a result of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update. Their ranking was assigned based on their overall combat potential and performance in the end-game content.

Ad

Trending

It is worth noting that the tier list will serve an educational purpose and doesn’t discourage players from investing resources in their favorite agent. Here are more reasons to justify their placements:

S+ Tier agents

Miyabi (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier is reserved for agents that excel at their team role, whether that requires supporting allies or damaging enemies as the front runners. Even a powerful rotational DPS can secure a spot at the top if they can dominate targets during combat.

Ad

Here are the highest-ranked characters in ZZZ:

Miyabi

Astra Yao

Lighter

Yanagi

Among them, Miyabi is a premium agent from the Anomaly roster, capable of unleashing massive DMG, thanks to her versatile kit, which scales on critical stats. She boasts fluid animations and combat mechanics that are powerful yet simple to use. With a proper build, Miyabi is capable of taking down weekly bosses and clearing stages in Shiyu Defense with her massive single-target and AoE DMG.

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero’s Astra Yao is a versatile Support agent capable of healing allies and increasing their damage output. In contrast, Lighter is currently the strongest Stun specialist who takes up limited field time to stagger enemies, helping teammates deal damage without any interruption. As for Yanagi, she is one of the strongest sub-DPS in the game since she possesses the ability to trigger Disorder without relying on other squad members.

Ad

S Tier agents

Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-tier agents are generally a powerhouse but fall short in comparison with the ones sitting at the top. The following candidates are suitable for this rank:

Ad

Evelyn

Burnice

Caesar

Jane Doe

Qingyi

Nicole

Lucy

Rina

Evelyn and Jane Doe are the only DPS worthy of a spot in the S tier, as they output quite a bit of damage with proper equipment and team composition. Evelyn in particular can work with several squads as long as there’s an agent capable of triggering Chain Attacks. Additionally, they can both utilize Burnice since she is a formidable sub-DPS with the ability to apply off-field Burn damage on opponents.

Ad

Among the remaining agents, Caesar and Qingyi in Zenless Zone Zero could be substituted for Stun specialists across different setups. This leaves Nicole, Lucy, and Rina, who are some of the most picked support units across Shiyu Defense and other end-game content.

Also Read: 10 things to know before playing Zenless Zone Zero

A Tier agents

Harumasa (Image via HoYoverse)

The combat system in ZZZ thrusts you to use agents that correlate with the enemy's weaknesses. Hence, you might want to invest in the following A-tier characters, as they can generally handle different domains and boss battles. Despite lacking a versatile kit, they excel in specialized team composition.

Ad

Soukaku

Lycaon

Seth

Anby

Zhu Yuan

Harumasa

Starting with the DPS, Zhu Yuan and Harumasa are the only agents deserving of a spot in the A-tier. They both hail from the Attack roster, meaning their abilities deal raw elemental damage. They can also nuke targets when paired with a proper team.

Soukaku, Lycaon, and Seth in Zenless Zone Zero aren't as flexible as some of the other agents from their specialization. However, there are certain squads where they can shine. On the other hand, Anby gets tough competition from the likes of Qingyi and Lighter.

Ad

Also Read: ZZZ redeem codes: Zenless Zone Zero code redemption guide

B Tier agents

Soldier 11 (Image via HoYoverse)

The B-tier agents can be reliable and fun to play, but they either work with a niche team or are overshadowed by the ones in higher ranks.

Ad

Piper

Koleda

Ellen

Soldier 11

Grace

Nekomata

Almost every agent on the above list qualifies as a damage dealer except for Grace and Koleda. The latter two characters have a hybrid playstyle, which hinders their combat potential. Koleda, in particular, requires Ben to shine in the battle.

C Tier agents

Billy Kid (Image via HoYoverse)

C-tier agents in Zenless Zone Zero require heavy investment in terms of Drive Disc stats and W-Engine to become effective in battle. Their potential is locked behind Mindscape Cinemas, so you are better off using different characters altogether.

Ad

Corin

Billy

Ben

Anton

Among them, Ben can be a force to be reckoned with when teamed with Koleda. Together they can nuke and stagger enemies with their special coordinated attacks.

Billy grows significantly stronger with each Mindscape Cinemas. Therefore, you can consider using him after obtaining his multiple copies.

Follow Sportskeeda Hub for more Zenless Zone Zero news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.