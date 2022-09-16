5 highly anticipated JRPG games coming soon at the end of 2022 and beyond

Many gamers consider JRPG games to be a cut above their western counterparts. They generally come in many sizes and formats, right from full-fledged open-world 3D action-adventure titles with switchable characters to dungeon crawlers, 2D platform ones, and even JRPGs having refined turn-based combat systems.

As a sub-genre, JRPGs have come a long way since the launch of frontrunners such as Dragon Quest and the Final Fantasy series, and lately, they have been on a roll, including massive open-world titles and simple 2D world adventures. The JRPG genre certainly has plenty to offer, ranging from classic cult classics to upcoming modern titles. So, here is a quick rundown of some of the upcoming JRPG games that are worth being excited for.

5 action-packed JRPG adventures coming in 2022 and 2023

1) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Developer: Game Freak

Game Freak Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Release date: 18 November 2022

Game Freak's Pokemon RPG adventures have been around for a very long time. In fact, at least two entire generations of gamers have grown up with the franchise. The next iteration of Game Freak's Pokemon adventures, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, is set to be a historic open-world RPG title, marking the very first time this has happened in the franchise's history.

The story plays out in the open-world of Paldea, which includes plenty of cities and open wildernesses to explore. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce three new starter Pokemon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, two new legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon, along with a ton of cool new Pokemon to catch.

Instead of a separate battle screen, battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take place in the open-world itself.

After the monumental successes of Pokemon Arceus, Nintendo couldn't have chosen a sweeter time to release Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Releasing just short of a year after Pokemon Arceus was released, the memories are still fresh in the minds of gamers, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet promises to take the franchise to the next level.

2) Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Platform: PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Release date: 2023

Yet another rendition of the beloved Final Fantasy series is finally on its way. Final Fantasy XVI will be unlike any other previous Final Fantasy game as it boasts a completely overhauled battle system. Final Fantasy XVI will take place in the brand new open world of Valisthea, a land full of mountainous mother crystals.

These mother crystals have immense blessings and power, but an evil force is on a mission to destroy them. Final Fantasy XVI will also feature a new protagonist and some iconic beasts from previous editions returning as Eikons.

This time around, players will be taking on the role of a Dominant in the form of Clive Rosfield and his brother Joshua, who will be forced into a journey of revenge after a string of tragic events have unfolded at Valisthea.

3) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: First half of 2023

The Chinese 'Three Kingdoms' period that followed after the collapse of the Han Empire in the second century AD has been depicted in TV series, movies, and video games alike time and again.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an upcoming JRPG game set in the classic Three Kingdoms period, where players take on the role of a Chinese soldier who finds himself in an era of ancient China with demons overrunning the nation. Now, it’s time for the soldier to use hand-drawn weapons and martial arts techniques to free his homeland from the demonic invasion.

GamingBolt @GamingBoltTweet Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Character Creator, New Enemies, and More Showcased in New Footage gamingbolt.com/wo-long-fallen… Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Character Creator, New Enemies, and More Showcased in New Footage gamingbolt.com/wo-long-fallen…

In the recently held Xbox Tokyo Gameshow 2022, fresh new images of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty were revealed. It was further revealed that the game is heavily inspired by the actual lives of some of the individual generals that gamers can control on the battlefields of Total War: Three Kingdoms.

4) Samurai Maiden

Developer : SHADE Inc.

: SHADE Inc. Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 Release date: End of 2022

Samurai Maiden is an upcoming action-adventure JRPG title that features a lot of over-the-top RPG elements, as well as hack and slash combat. The story follows the journey of a young teenage girl from 21st century Japan that ends up in a long-gone era of the country, where she has to now slice her way through hordes of demons and undead to survive.

It’s an action-packed ninja demon-slaying adventure that promises to offer fast-paced exhilarating combat and plenty of romance as the players progress through the storyline.

5) The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (Remake)

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Nihon Falcom Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows Release date: 27 September 2022

Legend of Heroes is one of the most successful JRPG games ever launched that touched the hearts of fans across the world with exceptional storytelling, lovable characters, and a refined turn-based gameplay system.

The upcoming Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will be the next iteration of the Trails series of the larger Legend of Heroes universe. Trails from Zero will deliver a similar fast-paced gameplay and combat elements that made The Legends of Heroes so popular a decade ago.

The story will follow a group of novice characters consisting of Lloyd Banning, Elie McDowell, Tio Plato, and Randy Orlando, and their fight for justice to oust all the corruption happening in their city.

