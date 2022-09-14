5 best 2D platformer games worth replaying in September 2022 (and 5 best 3D platformers)

The popularity of 2D platform games has increased with time. Jumping, scaling, grabbing, and fighting your way from one stage to the other never gets old in video games, from the initial 2D games, ones of the 1980s to the very first 3D games, ones that appeared in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The main goal of platforming games, which is frequently shortened to "platformer" and occasionally referred to as "jump 'n' run" games, is to maneuver the player's avatar across locations in an area.

Kenney ✈️ Unity Unite (Montreal) @KenneyNL While it'll be entirely possible to create your own control code sometimes it's just nice to click "2D Platformer please" or "3D Platformer please" and be done with it.

(Kenney Tinker is a sandbox for creating small games, launching later this year)



(Kenney Tinker is a sandbox for creating small games, launching later this year) While it'll be entirely possible to create your own control code sometimes it's just nice to click "2D Platformer please" or "3D Platformer please" and be done with it.(Kenney Tinker is a sandbox for creating small games, launching later this year) https://t.co/lCuTOBSReu

Back then, with most games just having 2D graphics, it used to be among the greatest frequently played genres. It is no longer as popular, yet many gamers all over the world like it.

Developers have recently created even more captivating 2D adventure games as a result of the growing popularity of mobile gaming. The gameplay of 2D platform games is simple, and there aren't any complicated storylines. They are convenient for playing while moving around or during brief rests.

5 timeless 2D platform games to play again in 2022

1) Badland 2

Control Black blob like creature and embark on a dark journey (Image via Frogmind)

Developer: Frogmind

Platforms: iOS, Android

Badland is a gorgeous 2D platforming puzzle game recognized for its distinctive artistically created atmosphere, calming soundtracks, and intuitive gameplay components. Each of these new concepts makes perfect sense and provides the author with a feeling of mastery that was missing from the original.

Continue guiding black blobs through various mazes by tapping the right and left sides of the screen, respectively, to go right and left. You can move up by simultaneously pushing both sides. You must navigate past challenges like whirling cogs, razor-sharp blades, squelchy, oozing ooze, and pipes that burst into pieces when you step on them.

"Oh no, another clone died."

Different bubbles affect how your small black blob behaves. You can accelerate, slow down, shrink, and multiply, and then use these abilities to solve environmental problems.

It is a lighthearted tap and drag puzzle game that is ideal for enjoying while on the go. Flying through a decaying woodland full of industrial waste is a game feature in Badland 2. They must overcome the challenges at each level throughout the chapters, which are divided into sunrise, midday, dusk, and night.

2) Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

Embark on a journey to become the best Pokemon Trainer of all time. (Image via Game Freak)

Developers: Game Freak

Platforms: Game Boy Advance, Android

The Pokemon Games saga dates back to a time when Nintendo continuously published new Pokemon games for its 32-bit Game Boy Advance system. Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire transports players to the Hoenn area of the universe. It is the first game to feature Pokemon from the third generation.

Compared to earlier games, the gameplay has largely not changed. The Elite Four are defeated, and the protagonist advances to become the greatest Pokemon trainer in the narrative tale as well.

"Warning: the fastest way to kill something special is to compare it to something else."

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire are excellent games that you may play for a very long period, despite the fact that they may be overly simple. There is undoubtedly sufficient utility in the game's single-player mode itself. Although, if you really crave a competition, you can always use a link connection to compete against a friend's overpowering Pokémon team.

This game does not really differ much from their previous generation, but they look prettier and contain a ton of new Pokémon to collect, so Pokémon aficionados will be happy. Those who own GBA now have the ideal chance to experience the Pokémon games for the first time and learn more about this unique and endearing franchise.

As players advance through the tale, like past Pokemon iterations, also contains an intriguing parallel story concerning Legendary Pokemon. Dual battles, a PVP arena, and a LAN arena were also included for the first time in a Pokemon game.

3) Sonic Mania

Collect rings, explore the sonice realm with knuckles and others and defeat Eggman (Image via Christian WhiteHead)

Developer: Hyperkinetic Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 4

Sonic Mania, created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Sonic video games franchise, succeeded where many more recent Sonic games have fallen short. With a rustic and retro feel, the 2D platform setting was able to incorporate some of the vintage original sonic maneuvers.

Returning to battle Eggman's soldiers in twelve different zones, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles will do everything in their power to defeat them. This includes sprinting, leaping, spindashing, trying to fly, and gliding.

"I'm Sonic. A little ball of super energy, in an extremely handsome package. On my planet, people were always after my powers."

Alongside brand-new places like Studiopolis and Mirage Saloon, you will find remastered versions of classic Sonic games like Chemical Factory, Stardust Speedway, and Lava Reef from the Genesis era.

These new zones are very remarkable: the theme and game development in each is colorful and innovative, and cannot wait to run around and explore and discover all sorts of difficulties (and easter eggs) therein.

The game’s features include fantastic boss fights, a rolling 2D scene, and the beloved gameplay of the previous Sonic series. The ideal platformer to bring back memories of the old Sonic games from the late 1990s is Sonic Mania.

4) Braid

A visually appealing environment they makes you want to search every nook and cranny (Image via Jonathan Blow)

Developers: Number One Inc.

Platforms: Xbox 360, Windows, Mac OS, Linux, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch

The story follows Tim (the main character) as he saves his princess in the independent puzzle platformer Braid. This basic yet timeless plot combines exciting physical puzzles that Tim tries to solve while destroying any monsters that get in his way.

Braid appears to be an art house reinterpretation of the most renowned platformer of all time: Super Mario Brothers. After all, you have a princess to save, castles to get to, and a variety of enemies you may jump on to defeat.

"Our world, with its rules of causality, has trained us to be miserly with forgiveness. By forgiving too readily, we can be badly hurt. But if we’ve learned from a mistake and become better for it, shouldn’t we be rewarded for the learning, rather than punished for the mistake?"

Braid is a slower, more cerebral blend of a platformer and a cunning puzzle game rather than a quick-reaction game. Your mind is working overtime to make sense of everything while being nearly lulled by the beautiful background music and watercolor art style.

Tim's ability to reverse and move forward in time is central to the title. This jovial and enjoyable 2D platformer challenges players to use his superhuman talents to save the princess.

This is a demanding game, possibly too difficult for some players. However, if you enjoy difficult puzzles and the sense of success that comes from completing them, this game is for you.

5) Stardew Valley

A relaxing Farming Sim that lets you do all types of farming activites (Image via ConcernedApe)

Developers: ConcernedApe

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android

The developers of Stardew Valley have created an enormous agricultural game. The whole premise of the game provides far more than just a simulation of a gamer's fantasy farm.

The open environment of Stardew Valley, known as Pelican Town, is teeming with well-crafted NPC characters. There are exciting side tasks to collect materials from caverns and dungeons, as well as fighting animals.

"Be glad you're a farmer. It's nicer to work outdoors than by a hot furnace all day."

A delightful rural journey can be explored by playing the gorgeous and entertaining video game, Stardew Valley in its entirety. Whether the weather is wet, sunny, snowy, or pollen-laden, each day brings a plethora of fantastic activities to be acquired or mastered, as well as new friendships to be formed.

Even after 100 hours and three in-game years, I still have a lot of puzzles to solve and items to gather. Stardew Valley is now more friendly to new players and lasts longer for seasoned farmers thanks to all the new items, objectives, and events added since the game's release.

A great multiplayer is the icing on the cake for this amazing farming Role Playing Game.

Five 3D platform classics you should not miss out on

1) Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Fly, run and demolish structures, all the while utilizing the dragon's full capabilities. (Image via Insomniac Games)

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platforms: PlayStation

The third main installment of Spyro the Dragon, one of the most underappreciated 3D adventure series, is titled Spyro: Year of the Dragon. It is by far the most polished release in the old 3D adventure series, boasting improved environmental and graphical aspects from earlier Spyro the Dragon adventures.

The game introduces a number of freshly playable characters, including Sparx, Spyro's Firefly companion. One of the most well-crafted 3D platform games of 2000s is Spyro: Year of the Dragon. It is simple to learn, entertaining, and addictive enough to keep you playing level after level for hours.

"Don't worry, Spyro. I won't be needing anymore of your money... Now, now, Don't look so surprised! I found one of the dragon eggs and I'm going to sell it for a fortune back in Avalar! Errr... Uh-oh... Why are you looking at me like that?"

In that sense, the first Spyro was really a bit of a sleeper - one of the first PlayStation games to rather successfully create a full 3D environment. In contrast, Spyro 2 was enthusiastically anticipated and delivered in full, offering a sequel with a larger scope and more things to see and do.

It goes beyond Spyro, with a slew of new unlockable characters, each with their own settings and gameplay systems to complement the sharply performed dragonish action fans have come to expect.

Spyro: Year of the Dragon appears to be both the final PlayStation installment of Spyro and the final game developed by Insomniac for the franchise. The character's future is uncertain at the moment, but Year of the Dragon has all of Spyro's global popularity and more.

2) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Fight monsters, turn back the time to fix your mistakes, all while running out of time. (Image via Ubisoft)

Developers: Ubisoft

Platforms: Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Windows

Many would classify Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time as an action-adventure game, given the game's grappling, jumping, and acrobatic moves, alongside its memorable and difficult-to-solve riddles in video game history. However, it may easily be classified as a 3D platform.

Although it was the first of several Prince of Persia games produced by Ubisoft, many believe it to be the best in the series. The game chronicles a prince's trip through a huge mansion full of traps, riddles, monsters, and secrets to solve in 9th century Persia:

"Most people think time is like a river that flows swift and sure in one direction, but I have seen the face of time and I can tell you they are wrong. Time is an ocean in a storm. You may wonder who I am and why I say this; sit down and I will tell you a tale like none that you have ever heard!"

The fundamental gameplay features of this timeless platform game include walling, grasping, and stealth maneuvers. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is a brilliant video game and a remarkable accomplishment.

The 2D principles of the Persian universe have been transferred into to the 3D realm similar to how Super Mario 64 accomplished with Nintendo's famous game, without any sacrifices and only improvements. To put it frankly, that is an incredible feat.

The title certainly rates among our favorite action offerings of all time, thanks to completely easy control, breathtaking settings, and satisfyingly inventive environmental puzzles.

Whether you are a diehard Prince of Persia fan or just have a vague curiosity in action-adventures, The Sands of Time is a must-have - a soon-to-be-classic deserving of a permanent spot in your collection.

3) The Simpsons: Hit and Run:

A GTA style-esque game with loads of activities in the simpson universe (Image via Radical Entertainment)

Developer: Radical Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Game Cube, Xbox, Windows

It may surprise you to learn that The Simpsons: Hit and Run is the series' twenty-second game. This is yet another overlooked yet decent 3D platformer that portrays the exploits of popular animated comic icon Homer Simpson and his household.

The game is highly influenced by the GTA franchise and offers an accessible simulated landscape separated into seven sections and 3 separate maps. Homer, Lisa, Bart, Marge, and Apu are the five playable characters.

"I am so smart! I am so smart! S-M-R-T, I mean S-M-A-R-T."

The Simpsons: Hit & Run shares similarities with The Simpsons TV show in having a unique and interesting plot. It chronicles the experiences of Homer Simpson and Apu, who saw several unusual alien activities in Springfield.

Homer made the decision to act independently as the game started. The overarching plot revolves around the discovery of artificial bees outfitted with security cameras. It seems a little out of character and is obviously added as a gimmick for the game's benefit.

The majority of the game serves as a reminder that you are engaged in a game by tying into the larger conspiracy surrounding these honeybees and their existence in Springfield.

4) Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Firebreathing, cute and cuddly dragon is back in action for more adventure and reunited with companions.(Image via Toys for bob)

Developers: Toys for Bob

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows

Toys for Bob did an excellent job of resurrecting the once-popular Spyro the Dragon series with significantly more appealing graphics and smoother movement. The game's playable characters have gorgeous animations, and the gameplay environment has more visually appealing graphics.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy stays true to its roots. This updated edition successfully combines all of the gameplay mechanics from the original Spyro game into a much more cohesive 3D platform game.

"Incredible glide, Spyro! I thought I'd be stuck here forever with those ugly vultures standing on my head!"

Toys for Bob has done an excellent job of reviving Spyro's first three adventures. These formerly analog stick-less platformers are now bursting at the seams with additional detail. The animations are dependably charming, and the overall quality of life enhancements make it a delight to play them again.

It is obviously easier to play, now that some of those adjustments have been implemented, but they are no less enjoyable. It is wonderful to see Spyro's comeback welcomed with such affection, and the increased curiosity in his past might just pave the road for his future.

5) SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

It is upto Spongebob to save Bikini Bottom with Patrick, sandy and other unlockables (Image via Purple lamp Studios)

Developer: Purple Lamp Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, tvOS.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is a vivid and vibrant 3D platform game in which players take control of their beloved animated characters SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and embark on a journey to save Bikini Bottom.

"You broke my rhythm, now I'm gonna break something of yours!"

The main objective of this platform game is to destroy the robot invasion force that has taken over large portions of Bikini Bottom. The gameplay consists of collecting shiny goods, dodging various hazards such as spikes and flamethrowers, and killing opponents as the characters travel through numerous levels.

geoff'n 🔜 Twitchcon @geoffEXE George Wood reviews Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated George Wood reviews Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated https://t.co/jjocEfbTMk

You can alternate between SpongeBob, Sandy, and Patrick, as in the original, to tackle character-specific puzzles, but Battle for Bikini Bottom rarely makes good use of this.

