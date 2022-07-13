5 platformers to play if you miss Super Mario Bros.

Platformers are a genre of video games which involve players controlling a character across a number of levels, jumping and maneuvering across various vertical platforms to reach the end.

Generally involving some puzzle elements as well, these games were some of the very first types of video games that have kept kids entertained since 1980s.

One of the most successful and famous platformer games was Super Mario Bros., which served at the launch of the Super Mario series of video games. This was the third game that portrayed Mario as the protagonist, and the second game to feature his brother Luigi.

Many people still enjoy playing such games, and even miss the overall wearing brother that made the platformer genre famous.

For those looking to get into something similar, this list provides five examples of great platformer games to play if they miss Super Mario Bros.

Five platformers for fans of Super Mario Bros. to get into

1) Sonic Origins

While this isn’t just one game technically, Sonic Origins is a good pick for players looking to get into old-school platformers once again. A remaster of the first four games from the Sonic series, this collection includes a faithful recreation of these classic 90s platformers, which came as a treat to Sonic fans.

The story between these games has been streamlined into one cohesive narrative element, and features Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as playable characters. The villain is the iconic Dr. Ivo Robotnik, who is seeking the chaos emeralds and must be stopped by the cooperation of the three heroes.

This platformer collection comes in various different playable modes, including the original format as well as a new widescreen format, which removes lives. Traversing across several levels, spaced across the four games, players need to run, jump, climb, fly, and glide their way to the exit, to beat it.

2) Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is an action-adventure game which was developed and published by Team Cherry. Featuring Metroidvania elements, this game was inspired by the older platformers of the 80s and 90s. It was initially released on February 24, 2017, for Windows PC and was later ported to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

While the name might be misleading, players do not actually play as the Hollow Knight, instead taking on the role of a nameless Knight in the fictional underground world of Hallownest. This world, as the Knight finds it, has been overrun by an infection which has driven residents mad. The Knight must find their way to the source of this infection and finish it off, once and for all.

The game features non-linear gameplay, and players can take a number of routes across different interconnected levels. Unlocking a new tool, skill or upgrade allows players to access previously locked off areas, while they are also free to upgrade their existing weapons and abilities. A sequel titled Hollow Knight: Silksong is currently in development.

3) It Takes Two

From Hazelight studios, famous for their cooperative multiplayer games, comes It Takes Two, an action-adventure platformer that can be played in a local co-op.

Published by EA, it was released on March 26, 2021 for Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Like the previous game by Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two cannot be played in single-player, requiring either an online or local co-op.

The story follows a husband and wife, who are transformed into two small dolls when their daughter cries after hearing them talk about separating. Now, the unlikely duo need to work together to find a way back to their original bodies, which leads them on a great adventure and a journey of discovery about each other and themselves.

The gameplay is linear and takes place across several levels, and integrates light-hearted action along with some iterative and ingenious platforming. Puzzles are also heavily prevalent, requiring players to work together and think creatively to solve each hurdle with each other.

4) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

This is a spinoff from the LittleBigPlanet series of games, this time featuring the eponymous protagonist as the lead. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a platformer game which was released on November 12, 2020 exclusively for the PS4 and PS5 and introduces 3D platforming for the first time in the series.

The game takes place in the village of Loom, in Craftworld, which comes under threat from the villainous forces of Vex. Sackboy is the only person standing between Vex and world domination as he travels across various areas around Craftworld to stop Vex from getting his hands on the materials he needs to bring his plan to fruition.

Players control Sackboy through various levels set around Craftworld, where they can venture across the different terrain, climbing, diving, and other maneuvers to reach the end. This game can be played in single-player or in four-player co-op, with multiplayer originally being a local option. Online compatibility was added about a month after its release.

5) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Described as a platform-adventure Metroidvania game, Ori and the Will of the Wisp is a direct sequel to the previous game, Ori and the Blind Forest. Developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios, this game was released on March 11, 2020 for Windows and Xbox One and was later ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Taking place immediately after the events of the last game, Will of the Wisps starts with Ori and their friends Naru and Gumo witnessing the hatching of Kuro’s last egg, which gives birth to a baby owl. Named Ku, this baby and Ori ultimately get whisked away and separated, at which point the game earnestly starts as Ori’s search for Ku begins.

This platformer is a 2D side-scrolling game, which sees players control Ori across different stages as they jump, climb, glide, and swim to reach different platforms and navigate the world. Solving puzzles and accessing previously unexplored areas using new skills and abilities will progress the story, which can only be played in single-player.

